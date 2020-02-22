Man, it’s so hard to believe the high school basketball team in its final stretch.

That doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of excitement left.

But, one by one, teams will start to be eliminated and the focus will narrow.

It’s been a good season, regardless of records and storylines.

The kids have all battled hard and given their best. That’s all one can ask.

Blast from the past

Following is an excerpt of an E-E article from 2003.

A bleached buffalo skull.

A leathery, sun-baked orange peel.

An alligator’s toothache.

A bricklayer’s hands.

Add to this list of tough things the character of the Bartlesville Chevy City Blazers.

Fighting against the stormy wind of potential elimination all Sunday, the Blazers trudged to within one game of the championship at a Tulsa 18-and-under girls fastpitch softball tournament.

The Blazers lost late Sunday afternoon to the Tulsa Eagles in the decisive championship game, 7-4.

The setback brought a long day and a marathon weekend to a close for the Bartlesville squad at the 11-team tourney.

The Blazers played eight games Saturday and Sunday — four of them with only nine players.

As reported in Sunday’s sports section, they opened the tournament with a 7-1 trouncing of the Sooner Magic.

The Blazers host a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Blazer Complex.

Following is a chronological look at their other games played at the Savage Softball Complex in East Tulsa.

Mavricks 3, Blazers 1 (international tiebraker)

Angela Long scored the Blazers only run in this heartbreaker.

She smashed a one-out double in the bottom of the fourth and scored on April Johnson’s two-out single.

No other Blazer had a hit in this Saturday pool game against the melodic pitching effort of the Mavericks’ E. Harp.

The game was tied at the end of five innings, 1-1.

In the top of the sixth, the Mavericks scored two runs on a single, error and ground-out.

The Blazers left designated runner Kelsie Adams stranded at third in the bottom of the sixth.

Lacee Craig threw the complete game for the Blazers, giving up five hits and three walks while striking out three.

Blazers 5, Okla. Lil Saints 2

Craig threw her third straight complete game, giving up six hits and two walks while striking out five.

The Saints scored both their runs on a double in the fourth inning.

The Blazers never trailed, however, scoring three in the bottom of the third. They added two more runs in fourth.

Long blasted two triples and drove in three runs to lead the Blazer six-hit assault.

Her two-run triple in the third inning scored Adams and Jennifer Vines.

Vin es also hit a triple in the bottom of the fourth and scored on Long’s second triple.

Kayla Johnson recorded one RBI by singling home Long in he third.

Vines tripled home Adams in the fourth inning.

Jennifer Parks recorded the Blazers only other base hit.

Tulsa Eagles (gold) 1, Blazers 0

The Blazers finished off their Saturday schedule by taking on the vaunted Eagles, which are an ASA gold team.

The Eagles squeezed out the victory on a run scored in the fifth inning off Craig.

Craig finished with a two-hitter with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Eagles recorded both their hits in the fifth inning to pick up the game’s only run.

Bartlesville’s offense also managed just two hits on singles by Long and April Johnson.

The Blazers left two stranded in the second inning, including April Johnson and Chelsea Springer.

They never left more than one stranded in the other innings against Eagle hurler, M. Johnson.

Blazers 3, Mustangs 0

Walking on the rim of elimination, the Blazers opened Sunday play with a blockbuster shutout effort by pitcher Stephanie Eggers.

Eggers had been AWOL on Saturday due to prom preparations.

Eggers hung a three-hitter on the Mustangs with two walks and six strikeouts.

The Blazers gave her scattered run support with a three-hit attack.

In the top of the first, Vines led off with a walk, advanced on Mica Bumpus’ sacrifice and scored on a wild pitch.

Springer also walked and scored on a wild pitch in the second inning.

Kayla Johnson wrapped up the scoring in the sixth inning. She singled, stole second and eventually came home to make it a 3-0 game.

Jaylie Green and Vines recorded the Blazers’ only other base hits.

Blazers 2, Oklahoma Mavericks 0

Craig registered her first shutout of the weekend on a five-hitter with two walks and five strikeouts.

She left eight runners stranded, including two each in the fifth and seventh innings.

The Blazers scored both their runs in the topof the seventh.

April Johnson led off with a walk and was replaced by Parks as a courtesy runner.

Long then followed with a triple to score arks.