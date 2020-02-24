TISHOMINGO — Swapping off a pair of two-run, game-winning rallies, Northeastern A&M and Murray State College split a softball double-header here Saturday, Feb. 22.

A two-run single to right with one out in the bottom of the seventh by C.J. Crane drove in the winning runs for the Lady Aggies in the opener.

Then in the nightcap, the Lady Norse broke a 10-10 tie in the top of the seventh to claim their win.

The split left NEO with a 2-2 record.

The Lady Norse are idle until Thursday, Feb. 27, when they face Labette (Kansas) Community College.

The Division II Lady Aggies (10-2) had tied Game 2 at 10 with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

But Britton Clark led off the NEO seventh with a homer to center, her second of the game.

A grounder to second by Hannah Burnett then gave the Lady Norse an insurance run.

Murray State was retired in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Clark also had a one out blast in the fourth inning.

Mary Collins picked up two doubles and a single.

Rebecca Bell tripled and singled and Susan Rice singled twice.

Burnett and Karis Clark each had a double and Nikki Dingle singled.

Murray picked up a double and single from Destiny Tiger and two singles each from Mikayla Rutledge, Alexis Lambert, Taleigh Nail, C.J. Crane and Karaline Creech.

Murray State 6, NEO 5

The Lady Aggies loaded the bases on a single, error and walk before Crane delivered her winning hit.

NEO scored twice in the first then added single runs in the second, third and sixth.

Murray got two runs in the third and one in the fourth

Rice delivered a triple and two singles while Burnett contributed two doubles and a single.

Collins and Lauren Lauvetz each had a double and single.

Bell had an RBI triple in the first while Karis Clark and Britton Clark each had a base hit.

Crane and Mikayla Rutledge each had two singles and Payton Griffin had a solo homer for Murray in the fourth.