OWASSO — A 21-6 fourth quarter explosion helped Rejoice Christian claim a 43-37 victory over Fairland Saturday night in the girls’ championship game of the Class 2A Area II District 1 tournament.

The 13th-ranked Lady Owls (18-6) carried a 29-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kristin Limerick Chloe Ball had six points each and Maddie Curtis added five in the decisive final stanza.

The Lady Owls had only one field goal over the final eight minutes. They were 6 of 12 at the free throw line.

Fairland was up 14-6 after the opening period and 19-12 at intermission.

Each team scored 10 points in the third quarter.

Kyndall Davis’ 10 points topped the scoring for Fairland.

Grace Goins’ added nine, followed by Erica Schertz with five, Alexis McGranahan and Scout Mayfield with four each, Jessica Roberts with three and Makynzi Jones with two.

Limerick and Curtis finished with 10 points each for Rejoice (11-14).

Boys: Chelsea 53, Fairland 48 (ot)

The Dragons made up a three-point deficit going into the fourth quarter with a 17-14 edge, then outscored FHS 10-5 in the overtime in an elimination game Thursday.

It was 9-6 after one and 18-14 through two.

Brion Padberg and Trey Martin scored 12 and 11, respectively, for the Owls, who also picked up nine from Lane Tudor, seven from Andrew Barker, five from Jayden Anderson, three from Jacoby Jackson and one from Riley Powell.

Chelsea picked up 18 points from Logan Quigley and 10 each from Koby Reed and Jayden Griffith.