Not only did the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Eagles exorcise one of their biggest bugaboos this season — they also took one giant step closer to a return engagement in the NCAA-II men’s basketball national tournament.

Led by Brooks Haddock with 21 points and new starter Taylen Miller with 14, the Eagles dismantled the Friends (Kan.) University Falcons, 98-60, on Thursday in the Mueller Sports Center.

The teams clashed in the quarterfinals of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference; with the win, OKWU will host Saturday’s semifinal game against Bethel (Kan.) College. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the Mueller crib.

In two regular season meetings, Friends (17-13) had swept OKWU (23-8), 72-71 and 75-71 (ot) — handing the Eagles nearly a third of their conference defeats.

In those two games, Haddocks scored only six and five points, respectively. In 29 other games, he scored in single digits just four times.

But some key adjustments Thursday night by coach Donnie Bostwick — the Magnificent Magi of Mueller — opened Haddock up for more open looks.

He scored — and scored — and scored — and kept right on filling the cylinder.

His final numbers included 4-of-6 from behind the three-point arc, 1-of-2 from two-point territory and 7-of-8 from the free throw stripe.

He also reached the 20-point mark for the first time in the last seven games.

Bostwick — who reached his 199th career victory with OKWU — tabbed Miller for the starting lineup due to a style realignment.

Miller responded by ripping the cords on 6-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 on charity tosses.

“We put in one our guards (Miller) that is really a good penetrator with the first group,” Bostwick explained. “We made another adjustment to bring our bigs out. That opened up the court some for us.”

But, the determination was something Bostwick could not install in his athletes — that had to come from within.

“They were focused,” he said. “They came out with a chip on their shoulder. They had a lot of fire.”

Fourteen different fired-up Eagles contributed points. Rounding out the top four scorers were Brandon Bird and Valentin Van Putten with 12 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench. Kazen Ammons also came off the pine to contribute seven points and five rebounds, while Kaleb Stokes — who has started most games — fueled the attack with a team-high nine rebounds to go with four points.

“Playing Kaleb in the second group makes it really long,” Bostwick said.

With all the pieces functioning in scorching symmetry, “it just clicked,” Bostwick continued. “They had to worry about other things,” rather than just focus on Haddock and the other outside shooters.

The result?

A 38-point rout.

OKWU didn’t waste time in getting on top. By halftime, the Eagles had stormed to a 46-27 advantage. They continued at full gear in the second half until they had put Friends away like a dirty towel in the hamper.

OKWU’s lead bounced between 14 to 20 points during the opening nine minutes of the second half.

But, the Eagles — who are ranked No. 18 in the nation — then went on a 12-2 spurt to go up by 31, 81-50, with 8:11 left.

During that run, Haddock scored 10 of the Eagles’ 12 points. Miller scored the other two on free throws.

Friends never clawed closer than a 27-point deficit the rest of the way.

Two lesser-sung heroes for OKWU were starters Janson Lietzke and Austin Poling. Lietzke dialed in five points, handed out five assists, made two steals and grabbed seven rebounds.

Poling — who played less than 10-and-a-half minutes — scored six points, spooned out three assists and fingered two caroms. He shot perfectly on the night — 2-of-2, both three-pointers.

As a team, the Eagles blistered the nets from the field (32-of-57, .561), including 11-of-24 (.458) from downtown. OKWU also walloped Friends on the boards, 42 to 23.

OKWU faces another challenging test Saturday evening against Bethel (20-11).

“At one point in the season they were ranked 10th or 12th in the nation and they were receiving (national poll) votes until two or three weeks ago,” said Bostwick. “One of their players Jaylon Scott is leading the nation in rebounding (11.8 rpg).”

And, OKWU struggled to put Bethel away, 80-77, on Feb. 19, in a regular season game in Bartlesville.

If that weren’t enough of a storyline, Bethel stunned Southwestern (Kan.) College (23-8), 67-66, in another KCAC quarterfinal game Thursday night.

“I think they’re (Bethel Threshers) one of the top teams in our conference,” Bostwick said. “They’re very athletic. They’ve got a few advantages in that sense against us. But, I think we’ve got advantages in our bench and shooting ability.”

Saturday’s winner will advance to the KCAC championship game, set to be played Monday at the Hartman Arena in Wichita, Kan.

