WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College swept an Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference weekend series from Northeastern A&M.

The Golden Norse suffered a 10-6 loss Friday, then fell 12-4 and 16-6 on Saturday.

NEO (3-7, 0-3) hosts Carl Albert State College in a Thursday double-header at Homa Thomas Field.

Eastern 10, NEO 6

The Mountaineers overcame a 4-3 deficit with a two run rally in the sixth then pulled away.

NEO had only six hits, two each by Jacob Ervin and Zachary Davis.

Ervin had leadoff homer in the top of the ninth inning and a single. Davis had two singles.

Tyler Small and Braeden Hinton each singled.

Eastern collected 17 hits, with Mac McCroskey and Austin Lambert getting three each.

Eastern 12, NEO 4

The hosts broke the game open with an eight-run rally in the second inning.

NEO got all four of its runs in the fourth, with two coming on a home run by Davis.

Mathieu Vallée finished with a double and single, Small doubled and Davis and Augustus Collins chipped in with a single each.

Eastern 16, NEO 6

The Mountaineers scored runs in six of the seven innings.

NEO was blanked until the sixth, when it got one run, then added five more in the seventh.

Small had three more hits for the Norse, all singles.

Davis picked up two singles and Justin Richards, Hutchens and James Dunlap each had a hit.