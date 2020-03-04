CHELSEA — Wyatt Reed’s walk off single on 3-2 count with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Chelsea a 9-8 victory over Welch, spoiling the Wildcats’ season opener.

WHS had gone up 8-5 with three runs in the top of the seventh on a single by Daniel Windle, grounder by Seth Hayward and a wild pitch that allowed Boone Perryman to score.

However, Chelsea got its four runs on a sacrifice fly, wild pitch, bases loaded walk and Reed’s hit up the middle.

Welch got two runs in the third and three more in the fifth to go up 5-1, but the Dragons tied the score in the bottom of the fifth.

Perryman tripled, Jagger Jordan doubled and Hayward, Windle and Seth Schaper each had singles.

Reed accounted for two of the Dragons three hits in the game, both singles.

The Wildcats drew six walks, but struck out 14 times and left nine runners stranded.

Welch hosts Copan Thursday, March 5 travels to Quapaw Friday, March 6 and visits Fairland on March 7.