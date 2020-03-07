By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s baseball team couldn’t have happier to see its bats break loose in a crucial Friday crucible at Kansas Wesleyan (Salina, Kan.).

The Eagles smashed the ‘hide silly for 16 hits — including four homers and three doubles — to bury the Coyotes, 19-8, in a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference shootout.

Not only did the Eagles rise above .500 (13-12), but they also improved to 2-3 in the KCAC standings to remain in the early chase for the conference title.

The teams are scheduled for a doubleheader today, starting a noon.

Although one wouldn’t know by the final score, Friday’s fracas was a pitcher’s/defensive battle through the first four innings.

The score stood only at 2-1 — in favor of Kansas Wesleyan — by the end of the fourth.

But, OKWU’s clubs opened up in the final four innings to score a cumulative 17 runs.

Slamming one homer apiece for OKWU were Kent Korenek, Cody Muncy, Issac Wersland and A’Darius Council.

Muncy, Easton Elliott and Matt Martinez each ripped a double.

Muncy and Council collected three RBI’s apiece, followed by Korenek, Wersland and Josh Logan with two runs plated each.

Eleven different Eagles scored at least one run.

The Eagles also earned 11 walks — including three by Jaxon English.

Cole Allen and A.J. Bye took turns pitching for OKWU head coach Kirk Kelley.

Allen worked eight innings to earn the win. He scattered 12 hits and three walks, struck out five and allowed only three earned runs (five unearned).

Bye threw a no-hit, no-run inning in the ninth. He fanned two of the three batters he faced.

The Eagles are scheduled to be back home Tuesday to play host at 2 p.m. to Southwestern (Kan.).

They’ll also play host next weekend to Tabor (Kan.), in a three-game series.