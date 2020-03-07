By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville High School’s Maddie Shelley knocked the Rust off her game during an early-season high school girls tennis match Thursday at Claremore.

Shelley shuttled past Claremore’s Maddie Rust in the varsity No. 1 singles match, 6-2, 6-0, to help energize Bartlesville to the 5-3 team victory.

Shelley —who is a sophomore — finished third at No. 1 singles at the 2019 state tourney.

At varsity No. 2 singles, Claremore’s Erin Kuykendall edged past Bartlesville’s Mary Cone, 7-6, 6-2.

Bartlesville swept both varsity doubles matches.

The No. 1 combo of Jennifer Gruber and Annabelle Kelly beat their Claremore opponents, 6-4, 6-4.

Jordan Bilger and Sam Simmons grinded to victory at No. 2 doubles, 6-7, 6-4 (10-4).

The other half of the match pitted the jayvee girls against each other.

At jayvee No. 1 singles, Claremore’s Bella Rhodes edged Maria Reiz Torralba, 6-7, 6-2 (10-4).

Claremore also captured the jayvee No. 2 singles battle when Zara Hull downed Natali Boatman, 6-1, 6-2.

But, Bartlesville swept both jayvee doubles matches.

Erika Gruber and Stroope won at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-1; Butler and Martin rallied to win at No. 2 doubles, 7-6, 2-6 (11-9).

Erika Gruber placed fourth at No. 2 singles in last year’s state tournament.

She still is rehabilitating from an injury suffered during basketball season.

Bryan Reese is the veteran head coach of the Bartlesville High tennis team.