Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FRISCO, Texas (TNS) — The Dallas Cowboys will report to training camp one week early and get an extra preseason game in Mike McCarthy’s first season as head coach in 2020 — all thanks to former coach Jimmy Johnson going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The NFL is using the inductions of Johnson and former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Bill Cowher to pit two of the league’s most storied franchises against each other to the kickoff the exhibition season.

The game is set for Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. in Canton, Ohio, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We are very excited about being named to play in the Hall of Fame Game this year,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “When we learned that Jimmy Johnson would be involved in the August (and not September) ceremony in Canton, we approached the Hall of Fame and expressed a strong interest in being a part of honoring his legacy and induction by bringing our team and Cowboys fans to Canton.”

The game marks the seventh appearance by each club in the annual preseason classic which is tied for the most by any team. Both teams own 3-3 records in the Hall of Fame Game series.

In addition to Cowher, the Steelers also have safety Troy Polomalu being inducted as members of the Centennial Class of 2020.

Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young will also be enshrined at the ceremony, which is set for Aug. 8.

———

(c)2020 Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—————

PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):