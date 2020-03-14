By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

At least the Oklahoma Wesleyan University baseball team forged a happy memory heading into its temporary postponement due to concern about the coronavirus.

The Eagles knocked off Southwestern (Kan.), 13-7, a day before the school announced it was suspending its spring sports season for an unspecified time period.

OKWU evened its overall record at 14-14, and improved to 3-5 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the team.

Bolstering OKWU’s boisterous attack were four homers — two each by Easton Elliott and A’Darius Council. Both players also recorded four RBI’s apiece.

Danny Perez and Jaxon English each lashed a double; Perez also singled twice and knocked in two runs.

Ripping three hits apiece were Isaac Wersland, Perez and Elliott.

Cody Muncy and Council drilled two hits each; Muncy and Wersland added one RBI apiece.

For Southwestern, Angel Velez homers and drove in three runs.

Jacob Williams tossed the complete-game 10-hitter for the Eagles while allowing only three walks and four earned runs (three unearned). He fanned five batters.

Victory was almost as easy as 1-2-3 for the Eagles. That was their scoring line in the first three innings.

But, in the fourth, they beefed up their lead to 12-1 and never looked back.

During the game-defining fourth inning, English started off the offensive splurge with a lead-off double, followed by a bunt single by Kent Korenek.

Muncy then singled home English and the revolving door started spinning at home plate. Wersland drove home Korenek, Perez plated Muncy and Elliott launched a three-run homer.

Going into this unplanned break, the Eagles — which are almost a whole different group from last season — had bounced up and down on a roller-coaster pattern, which is reflected by their record.

They have recorded a 2-3 record in March, after finishing 9-11 in February.

Kirk Kelley is in his fourth season overall — and his second since returning prior to the 2019 campaign — as OKWU’s head coach.

Last year’s team finished just one win shy of advancing to the NAIA World Series.