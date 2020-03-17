By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

When it came to girls hurdles’ competition, Dewey High School was a leg up on most the competition at last weekend’s Glenpool Invitational Track Meet.

Lady Dogger freshman fence-hopper Mallory Jones — who was running in the first hurdles’ race in her life on any level —blazed first place in a sizzling girls 100m hurdles (:16.95) battle. Considering the quality of competition, her dazzling display created a new horizon of golden days for Dewey track.

“I was curious to see how she would do against the competition,” Dewey head coach Dan Close said.

Close admitted that based on the few days leading up to the Glenpool meet — and even on the morning of — he nursed some doubts whether Jones was ready for a strong debut.

“She had had some really rough hurdles practices during the week, I thought she had really regressed,” Close said.

Jones even sputtered in the warm-ups, amping up Close’s concern.

But, once the gun went off for real, “she ran really great in the race itself,” Close said.

Jones also proved her varsity mettle by bolting to third place in the girls 200m dash (:27.86) and fourth place in the girls 100m dash (:13.26); Jones also swooped to seventh place in the girls long jump (13-6).

Several other Dewey athletes — including accomplished veterans Gabby Higbee, Jayme Gulfoyle and Kale Carner, and freshman Destiny Cornelius — also emerged with impressive success in a grueling field and grimy weather.

“I had never been to a meet at Glenpool,” Close said. “There were a lot of Class 4A and 5A teams there. It was brutally cold and wet and not a lot of fun.”

Dewey had to carve out its own enjoyment.

Higbee did just that, bursting to fourth place in the girls 110m hurdles — less than a second behind Jones — and soaring to third place in the girls high jump (4-6). She also nailed down seventh place in the girls 300m hurdles (:55.69).

“Gabby’s been with us just two weeks after basketball,” Close said. “She’s still a long ways from being in shape.”

The same could be said for Guilfoyle, who also played hoops.

Guilfoyle challenged Jones for the 100m hurdles title. Guilfoyle was leading the field, but a lapse in timing in her steps prevented her from clearing a hurdle, Close said.

Guilfoyle snapped back to take fifth place in the 300m hurdles (:55.23) and contribute points to Dewey’s total.

Cornelius, like Jones, make sparkling debut in her first varsity competition.

The strong-lunged freshmen powered to fifth place in the girls 3200m run (14:27.81).

“I’m really happy for her,” Close said. “She showed some toughness and not being intimidated running against 4A and 5A runners and in miserable conditions.”

Two other top-10 showings by the Dewey girls included seventh in the 3200m run by Bijou Smith (15:25.35) and ninth in the 300m hurdles by Kylie King (:57.86).

By the time all the points were added up, Dewey’s girls’ team finished seventh (34 points) out of 22 teams.

Carner accounted for the main highlights for the Dewey boys by coming in sixth (:18.46) in the 110m field and seventh in the 300m hurdles (:48.41).

Carner is another late arrival from basketball.

Next up, Dewey is slated to host a home meet on March 24.