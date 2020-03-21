By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Caney Valley High School’s boys basketball season could be divided into two phases — exceptional (13-4) and ordeal (0-6).

It added up to one of the Trojans’ best all-around records (13-10) in a few years.

Despite the difficult final stretch, the Trojans romped through most their schedule like a rhino stampede in a mini-mart.

Caney Valley’s offense mangled most opposing defenses, scoring 60-or-more-points in 13 games, topped by 82 points against Watts and 77 against Copan.

The Trojan defense, however, seemed to hold the key to the team’s fortunes.

Caney Valley was nearly perfect (10-1) when limiting opponents to fewer than 52-or-fewer points, and 3-9 when surrendering 55-of-more points.

The Trojans proved virtually unbeatable when they had it all together.

“I think the fact we broke through and won a tournament at Welch, and made it to the championship game in our tournament,” Caney Valley head coach Tug Brinker said about two of the highlights. “I think for a while we were playing well. Other than Oklahoma Union we could have beaten anybody on our schedule. … I think we improved as a team.”

Brinker also singled out a 45-42 win against Barnsdall — the first time the Trojans defeated the Panthers in either football or boys basketball in Brinker’s coaching tenure.

Setting the pace for the Trojans were senior point guard Cheyton Shepherd and sophomore forward Daniel Barham — both of who were named to the Northeastern Six Conference Boys All-Conference Team.

Shepherd switched between point guard and wing, wherever he could be most effective, Brinker said.

“I thought he responded well,” the coach added. “He’s going to be missed.”

Barham contributed offensive firepower and muscle on the boards and in the post.

Senior Levi Coulter, Bryer Kramer and Hayden Wingo also each made strong impacts.

Wingo, “didn’t score a while lot, but he plays really good defense,” Brinker said.

While the offense remained more consistent all season, Brinker said there will be a heavy emphasis next season on bolstering play on the other end of the court.

“We’ve got to get better on defense,” Brinker said. “Our defense the last half of the season was absolutely brutal. We didn’t rebound the ball, we didn’t play strong on defense. That’s going to be a focal point for next year.”

Scoring defense turned out to be the difference for the Trojans in their first 17 contests compared to the final six, when they allowed an average of more than 70 points.