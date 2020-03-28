“Morning sun greets many banner

On its westward flight

Fair to us above all others

Wave the Blue and White.”

By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Unfortunately for man mourners in the Bartlesville High School sports family the morning sun has been partially obscured by a glint of darkness since Nov. 4, 2019 — when Spence Rigdon drew in his final breath on earth.

But, there’s also little doubt the Blue and White waves a little prouder due to an unseen gust of love sent from a region somewhere above.

His legacy — as both one of the supreme warriors ever to wear the school’s colors, and as one of the longest-serving head coaches in any Bartlesville High sport — likely makes him the most beloved Bruin of all time.

One cannot separate the history of Bartlesville Bruin baseball from 30 years ago — 1990 and 1991 — from Rigdon’s omnipresent silhouette.

The ’91 squad burst into the playoffs like a lightning flash, flogging all its opposition all the way to the state tournament. Bartlesville wouldn’t make it back to baseball state until 2006 — when Rigdon was the head coach.

Aaron Bucher, a key player on the ’91 crew, offers one explanation as to the Bruins’ metamorphosis that year from mediocre to magnificent.

“We had a guy named Spence Rigdon,” he said.

“Spence was one of the best competitors I ever coached,” recalled Jerome Gibson, Bartlesville’s head baseball coach in the early 1990’s.

The 1990 Bruins made it all the way to the regional championship game — in which they lost to Owasso, 10-9.

Even though he didn’t a large chunk of the 1990 campaign, Rigdon still made an impression that lights Gibson’s memory three decades later.

It occurred during a regular season game, in which Rigdon and Bucher were both playing in the outfield.

There was a pop fly falling into no man’s land, with Bucher and Rigdon both in determined pursuit.

“No one ever canned for it, because they weren’t sure,” Gibson said.

Bucher dived for it and a collision ensued, in which three bones around Rigdon’s ankle area were broken.

“It (the crashing contact) kind of stunned Bucher,” Gibson recalled. “Spence, despite that gain, got up, ran to the fence, got the ball and threw to the cut-off man — and then fell down. He was lost for the rest of the season.”

That’s only part of the story.

Rigdon, a junior that year, was slated to be the football team’s star tailback the next fall.

The prognosis was that he might as well forget playing in the fall, Gibson recalled.

“But, being who he was, Spence just went to work to rehab — and he became the starting tailback on the football team.”

And, in the next spring, he would help pitch, bat and lift the Bruin baseball team higher than anyone could have expected.

Of course, Rigdon didn’t do it alone.

But, he provided the emotional backbone.

Speaking in the present tense in reference to 29 years ago, Bucher said that “Spence Rigdon finds ways to get things done.”

Following is a closer look at one of the best back-to-back year showings ever by Bruin baseball.

1990 team

Welcome to the world of “Tippy the Turtle” and Stayton’s Place.

Bolstered by these two sticks of human dynamite, the senior-drenched Bruins — Gibson would graduate 15 off this team — Bartlesville bullied all the way to within two runs of making the state tournament.

Carrying a 14-11 record into the postseason, the Bruins opened the regionals by grilling Jenks to a crispy afterthought, 10-0.

Bruin pitcher Mike Alfred (4-1, 2.00 earned run average) unleashed the three-hit shutout while ringing up nine strikeouts.

Jenks nearly broke up the shutout, but Lance Horne snapped off a throw to catcher Kylie Bradley, who tagged out a runner at home.

Mark Bertus scored the Bruins’ first run — the only one they would need.

But, Owasso then subdued the Bruins, 5-0 — despite Bruin pitcher John Kilgallon carrying a one-hit shutout into the seventh inning. A blooper double and three Bruin errors resulted in a five-run seventh by Owasso.

Bartlesville sprang back to life the next round — sparked by Joel “Tippy the Turtle” Manley — to crush Jenks in the consolation final, 12-2.

Manley mashed a double and a triple to energize the offense. Horn and Wilson each added a home run.

Jason Loveland, Scott Stayton and Jeff Shoaf all pitched for Bartlesville, with Shoaf picking up the win.

Next up, the Bruins faced Owasso in the regional championship game — with a state spot on the line.

Owasso rocketed to a 10-1 lead — but Bartlesville ended the game with eight unanswered runs to reach the doorstep of a potential seismic upset.

Manley went 2-for-4 with four RBI’s — including a three-run homer, hit with Stayton and Kilgallon on base — to spark the comeback.

Stayton — who smashed the ball in the regular season at a sizzling .435 clip — also helped fire up the Bruins.

Kilgallon added a two-run double.

Gibson’s squad was handicapped earlier in the game when regular MarK Bertus exited with an injured Sand Springs.

Bartlesville finished the season at 16-13.

1991 team

With 15 seniors off the 1990 team walking across the graduation platform and exiting into the tenebrous unknown of the future, Bartlesville’s prospects for a prosperous 1991 baseball season appeared dim — despite the return of Rigdon, Bradley and a battalion of other gritty grinders, including Bucher and Tommy DeSalme.

For one thing, Bucher and DeSalme, and perhaps more, missed all of spring practice — because they were busy leading the Bruin boys basketball team to a state title — and didn’t come on board on the diamond until after regular season play had started.

“The guys who were out for basketball got late starts,” Bucher noted. “We won the state championship for basketball on a Saturday and by then they had already played (multiple) baseball games by then.”

Bartlesville wrapped up the basketball Gold Ball on Saturday, March 9, with a 59-46 thumping of Norman. The Bruins nailed 31-of-36 from the free throw line — including 14-of-17 in the final quarter — and feasted on a 16-point output by team leader Michael Ellison to claim their second hoop state title in three seasons.

The next Monday (March), the basketball players had changed into baseball uniforms and checked in for practice. Bartlesville dropped a painful doubleheader that day to Tulsa Union, 11-1 and 14-4, at Bartlesville Municipal Stadium.

In fact, that result was not a-typical for most the campaign for the Bruins.

Following the twinbill loss to Union, they would struggle to hit the .500 mark again.

Pitching consistency seemed to be a sticking point for the Bruins. Multiple times they won, or at least competed closely, in the opening game of a doubleheader, but suffered a one-sided loss in the nightcap.

They reached .500 at 6-6, after a sweep of Ponca City, and against at 14-14, after beating Enid, 4-3, and Moore, 10-2,on the same say in tournament play.

The Bruins took heart late in the season with a win against Owasso, 5-4 — but then finished seventh in the Frontier Valley Conference tournament.

But, the Bruins had one other thing going for them attitude-wise heading into the playoffs.

“In the summer of 1990, we (the Doenges Ford Injuns) made the American Legion state tournament … That might have been a springboard for us confidence-wise,” Bucher said.

In fact, the 1990 Legion squad — coached by Stan Walton — became the Injuns’ first zone champion team since 1984.

With that accomplishment — and a full regular season high school season — under their belts — the Bruins chomped at the bit to begin the 1991 prep postseason.

But, they definitely weren’t the favorite team to win it all.

Bartlesville carried a mediocre 18-21 mark into the regional playoffs.

In the opening round, they humbled Tulsa Memorial, 6-1, with Matt Myers as the starter.

Gibson followed a bit of a risk in that decision by saving his ace for the semifinals.

Myers responded with a three-hitter, with four strikeouts, in six innings, before Matt Coutant relieved him for the seventh.

“It’s one of those deals where, being a head coach myself, are you playing to win the first game or the tournament?” Bucher explained about Gibson’s decision to use Myers. “We knew out best change to win the whole thing was to have Spence available for Owasso (semifinals).”

Rigdon — who couldn’t avoid another serious injury this season, pulling his groin, but refusing to dial back — justified his coach’s decision by beating Owasso, 4-2, with a complete game three-hitter, with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Cody Galbreath was Bartlesville’s offensive catalyst by slamming a leadoff homer in the second inning — his fifth of the season and second in the Owasso ballpark. In the fourth inning, Scott McNeill scored on a wild pitch and Bucher plated Rigdon on a groundout.

Bartlesville also scored on Galbreath singling home David Delahay, Bucher driving home Kylie Bradley, Bucher scoring Bradley on a sacrifice fly, and Doug Lane scoring on an error.

Memorial then shocked Owasso in the regional semifinal, setting up a rematch against Bartlesville for the regional crown and a spot at state.

Note: Part two of this feature is planned for Monday’s E-E sports pages.