By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Gabriel Ontiveros was born to be a soccer player.

But, the rest — the hard work, dedication, loyalty, hustle, endurance and refined skills — have been up to him.

The Bartlesville High School midfielder/attacker also has proven his leadership acumen for the Bruins.

As a junior in 2018, he was named as a team captain — a responsibility he carried over into his senior season.

And, based on the results the Bruins had during an abbreviated season — cut short by the virus panic — Ontiveros had set the right example.

The Bruins burst out to a 4-1 record — including three shoot-out wins and a high-quality 5-4 victory thriller at Sand Springs — with energetic first-year head coach Anthony Tucker setting the tone.

Bartlesville suffered its lone loss to a Tulsa Washington team that had swamped Putnam City, 6-1.

Ontiveros snapped off a hat-trick in win at Sand Springs — including two clutch goals in the second half. Bartlesville trailed at halftime, 3-1; Ontiveros put the ball to bed in the cords for Bartlesville first two scores of the second half and a 3-3 tie.

In the final action of the season, Ontiveros booted a goal during a shootout that saw Bartlesville knock off Tulsa East Central (5-4) in a match that had ended knotted 0-0 in regulation.

All that remains now for Ontiveros and his teammates of the 2020 season are memories — and unanswerable questions as to whether this would have been the year that witnessed a veteran mix of impact players climb into the elite ranks of Class 6A.

That’s certainly the direction Ontiveros and his Bruin teammates were headed before the curtain fell on the successful debut of Tucker as the vision in charge.