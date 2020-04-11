By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

In order to understand the true triumph last autumn for Wesleyan Christian School football, one has to start at the beginning.

And, one has to understand the property of the human heart that processes the worst of tragedies and draws on unseen inner strength to keep moving forward.

Even before the Mustangs took their first snap for opening game of 2019 they were already winners.

They became that when they charged out onto the field — in the pregame stampede — as a complete Mustang unit.

For the first time in two seasons in OSSAA eight-man competition, WCS fielded its own team, after having been joined at the hip in 2018 with Copan in a co-op agreement.

“I think we were all glad to get to play a full season,” veteran WCS head football coach Curt Cloud said about 2019. “We played five home games. … We were glad to play as our own school.”

And, all things considered — including injuries, inexperience and tight numbers — the Mustangs fared well. They finished 4-5 overall and missed the playoffs by just one win.

The gritty senior foursome of Austin Cobb, Levi Harper, Hudson Sparks and Tyler Heck wrapped up courageous careers by helped lift the Mustang program to higher ground.

But, beyond the Friday night cheers, the touchdowns, the victories, the disappointments, the losses, the hardships and glories, one singular event might have ultimately defined the character of this Wesleyan Christian crew.

On Sept. 15, Southwest Covenant sophomore player Peter Webb died in Yukon, due to injuries sustained in a football game on Sept. 13.

Even Bartlesville and Yukon lay separated by 163 miles, the terrible blow hammered Mustang players and coaches hard – for three reasons.

First, the head coach of Southwest Covenant is Trey Cloud, the son of WCS head coach Curt Cloud.

Second, WCS and Southwest Covenant were scheduled to play the Friday following Webb’s passing

Third — and perhaps the most difficult to assimilate emotionally — just four years earlier, almost to the day, the WCS family had endured through the same heartbreak when football player Ben Hamm died, on Sept. 19, 2015, also as a result of a complication from an injury during a game.

The Mustangs unleashed a tidal wave of support for Southwest Covenant in its hour of grief.

The game was cancelled and several WCS students traveled en masse to Yukon to attend the funeral.

A side-effect of that painful episode might have affected the Mustang players the remainder of the season, Curt Cloud said.

“Probably the game we didn’t play (vs. Southwest Covenant), more than any other game … is going to over-characterize the season for those boys. I think if just affects your psyche, the confidence you have. I don’t care how old you are. Here at 16, 17 and 18-year-old boys that one week go to a funeral for a player who died on the field and the next week we expect them to go out and play.”

Beyond the courage required to prepare and compete that next game — a 61-36 home win against Foyil — Cloud said the impact went much deeper.

“I think they learned a lot about life and how valuable life is rather than just football,” he said. “I think that’s probably the big takeaway from the whole season. We wanted to win and they tried their hardest to win — but that wasn’t the most important thing. It was that we were together and going to play and again and how healthy they were.”

Following the win against Foyil, the Mustangs’ record stood at 3-1 — but they hadn’t yet reached the meat-grinder part of their schedule.

They dropped their next four-straight — including an eye-popping 102-55 setback at home against Depew.

But, WCS snapped back in the final week to shut out Olive, 46-0, for their fourth win overall and first in district play.

Their other wins included a school-record 78-54 rout of Wellston in week one, at 57-12 thumping of the South Coffeyville/Copan co-op group and the 25-point victory mentioned earlier against Foyil.

The Mustangs struggled with consistency due to the odd natured of what Cloud labelled a “chopped-up season.”

After playing the first three weeks, they sat out the scheduled Week Four game at Southwest Covenant.

The Mustangs came back in Week 5 to crumple Foyil, but then took off Week 6 as a scheduled bye week.

“It was rough to stay in shape,” Cloud said.

In Week 8, the Mustangs battled with a shortened roster at Yale — a game that should have winnable for WCS. Yale won, 44-34.

“We had three starters do down on the offensive line,” Cloud noted.

But, the Mustangs continued to forge forward with determination to the end.

A couple of first-year senior players gave an added boost to the team’s strength — lineman Tyler Orphin and the versatile Chris Ryan.

This was Orphin’s first year to play.

“I knew he was going to be a pretty decent football player,” Cloud said, noting he had had to recover from back surgery of a few years earlier. “He was a really good anchor and leader on the offensive line. He was more of a team leader than I thought he could be.”

Ryan was an exchange student that hadn’t played American football prior.

He handled kicking duties and caught multiple touchdown passes coming off the edge.

“He gave us great field position all year long,” Cloud said. “The extra points and field goals are always to nice to have. I think he had a good time playing.”

The impact of the Four Senior Musketeers — Heck, Harper, Sparks and Cobb — went beyond this year.

“Those kids really saved our program,” Cloud said. “Those four guys made it all the way through. They played on that team when it was really kind of tough going. It would have been very easy for us not to have football the next. They saved our program.”

Cloud also included in that category senior-to-be Preston Francis, who he expects to be the team leader and a major producer.

“Preston will be our captain. … He’ll be our best player on offense and our best player on defense. I’m very glad we have him to lead us next year.”

Some other returning veterans that should make a difference are Parker Francis, Warren Biesiadecki and other incoming juniors, Cloud said.

He’s also hoping to attract some of the school’s other top athletes back to the gridiron.

In addition, the Mustangs will welcome three strong freshmen into the mid — Ty Cloud, Carson Tennison and Kael Siemers.

Ty Cloud was a three-year starter in junior high at quarterback and has sprouted up to about 6-foot-1.

“He throws the ball well,” coach Cloud said. “We’ll give him a run at quarterback.”

Tennison is an impressive 6-foot, 178-pound tight end/defensive end.

Siemers “is a little guy but he can flat play football,” the coach added.

Note: In the aftermath of the passing of Peter Webb, Trey Cloud has been carrying on as the Southwest Covenant coach, Curt Cloud said. Southwest Covenant advanced to the quarterfinals in the Class C football playoffs. “They were down to their fourth-string quarterback, a kid who hadn’t played quarterback all year,” Curt Cloud noted. Trey has stayed busy as the school’s athletic director and liaison for the school with builders that are getting ready to build a new high school and athletic complex, the WCS coach added.