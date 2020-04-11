Note: This is the second of a two-part feature on Oklahoma Union High School’s softball season.)

By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

First, let’s make this clear — based on success on the field, Oklahoma Union High School’s softball team has been the unchallenged best in the area since the mid-2010’s.

During the past five seasons (2015-19), the Lady Cougars — who are coached by Ty Hewitt — have clawed out a 120-46 record — an average of 24 wins per year.

During that stretch they’ve been to state once (2018), and barely missed out last fall on returning.

If not for some defensive hiccups in last year’s championship final — swept by Stroud, 8-7 and 7-4; the Lady Cougars might very well have punched their ticket to state again.

The significant thing?

Oklahoma Union returns the bulk of its lineup in 2020 to make another try at the Big Show — and possibly a gold ball.

Hewitt welcomes back a cousin combo Raven Hough and Ashlynn Hough — in the pitching circle to anchor next year’s defense.

In 2019, Raven had several frustrated opponents mumbling “Nevermore” on her way to a 12-3 record, with 75 strikeouts and only 33 runs allowed.

Ashlynn, the younger of the pair, carved out an 11-3 mark, with 42 whiffs and 39 runs given up.

Rilee Lemos — who along with a couple of her teammates and a Dewey pair — will be one of next season’s premier softball players in the area. And in the state.

Hunkering down at catcher, Lemos smacked the ball for an approximate .500 batting average to go with 58 runs scored, 24 RBI’s, 26 stolen bases and six homers.

Fellow Lady Cougar Chesnie Hewitt — also one of the brightest stars in the Oklahoma softball diamond universe — hit better than .500, with 56 runs scored, 38 RBI’s, 15 stolen bases and 11 homers. She also sparkled at shortstop.

A third powerful returnee for Oklahoma Union will be Kyla Taylor, who drummed the ball to the tune of .400, with 25 RBI’s and 23 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Hewitt bids goodbye to some significant talents off his 2019 squad, via graduation.

One of them is third baseman Morgen Bellar, who Hewitt ranks as possibly the best-ever defensive third-sacker in team history. She batted .337 and drove in 50 runs.

Another departing 12th grader is Cassie Mark — who had to sit out her junior year, due to the transfer rule. Mark came on strong as a senior with 18 RBI’s and a .264 average.

These five platinum producers, along with a teeming harvest of talent by other players, helped Oklahoma Union outscore opponents, 254-94, in 2019.

That’s an average of eight runs scored per game, while giving up about three tallies on average.

Oklahoma Union hurlers accounted for nine shutouts. In 20 games, Oklahoma Union held opponents to four runs or fewer.

Coach Hewitt also praised his team’s defensive prowess. The squad’s cumulative fielding average was 92 percent.

Hewitt sees plenty of experience coming back next year, along with the likelihood of spirited competition for positions.

Some other seniors also will be moving on, including a solid first baseman in Lexi Smith, an outfielder in Jordan Hannah and an outfielder in Autumn Crow, which leaves some openings for more playing time.

Hadley O’Brien and Hannah Long will be two returning outfielders.

Kaitlyn Pierce saw back-up time last year at catcher but will be in the mix this year for an outfield spot.

Potential first basemen included Emmalee Dickson and Aubrey Biggs.

One of the third base candidates is Raven Estes, who saw spot duty at shortstop.

Sammi Beard and Ashton Berry are two other options at third.

Jessica Elms will look to fit in somewhere on the infield, while Madison Morgan and Madison Tanner are slated to get a look in the outfielder.

Postseason awards

Several Lady Cougars received significant postseason kudos.

Lemos was named All-Conference and the District 2A-8 All-District Catcher.

Chesnie Hewitt received the District 2A-8 Player of the Year award and also an All-Conference spot.

Bellar nailed down the District 2A-8 Defensive Player of the Year recognition and was named both All-Conference and All-Region.

Mark garnered District 2A-8 District Utility Player recognition and made the All-Region squad.

Ashlynn Hough also made the District 2A-8 District Utility Player list.

Raven Hough harvested the All-District 2A-8 Pitcher honor and All-Conference Pitcher award.

Kyla Taylor captured the All-Conference Second Baseman honor and All-District team recognition.