By Joe Buettner

The Norman Transcript

(TNS) —The intersection of West Boyd Street and Asp Avenue is quiet.

The adjacent sidewalks are free of shoulder-to-shoulder foot traffic, while cars periodically cruise through at moderate speeds in the sunny, 70-degree weather — perfect for a football game, some might say.

It was ideal conditions for Oklahoma’s annual spring football scrimmage, which was scheduled for Saturday but canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The void left extends beyond football-hungry fans to Norman’s businesses counting on the event as a small taste of a fall Saturday.

The Sooners’ spring game doesn’t have a longstanding history as a marquee Norman event. But OU coach Lincoln Riley’s initiative has strived to change that in the first three years of his tenure.

“It’s an investment by a lot of people. There’s a lot that’s gone into this,” Riley said after last year’s spring game. “It gets talked about behind our walls probably more than people outside would imagine. Every single little detail … I’m thankful we’ve got a fan base that’s responded … This thing’s going to get bigger and bigger.”

While Riley’s intentions are based on impressing visiting high school football recruits, the game-day atmosphere is mutually beneficial to Norman’s businesses, which have also worked to raise the profile of the fan attraction.

“Campus Corner Association has been working closely with our wonderful partners, Sooner Sports Properties and Box Talent Agency, to enhance the experience the spring game brings to Norman residents and visitors,” said Carrie Hendricks, Campus Corner executive director.

Those enhancements included merchant booths, live music and food trucks lining Asp Avenue, where it was abnormally calm Saturday evening.

The plans mirrored the organization’s “Kickoff on the Corner” event last year ahead of OU’s football season opener against Houston, which included a music stage in the middle of the Boyd and Asp intersection.

With the event being the first of its kind for this time of year, Hendricks said the association can’t predict the financial impact it would have had on the city.

The rate at which OU’s spring game was becoming essentially an additional home football game, however, suggests it would be a profitable weekend for the city’s economy.

Since Riley’s taken over as head coach, OU’s spring game attendance has inched closer to reflecting a normal regular-season home game.

As early as 2013, the Sooners weren’t drawing more than 30,000 in attendance.

In 2018, Oklahoma Memorial Stadium drew a reported 52,102 spectators, while the 2019 event brought in 50,228, despite weather that forced the program to change the date of the scrimmage at the last minute from a Saturday afternoon kick to Friday evening.

Riley predicted OU will eventually break 75,000 spectators during his post spring game press conference last year. And if the Sooners’ spring game ever closes in on the venue’s 80,126-seat capacity, the financial benefit could be massive.

An OU home football game brings in $3,582,898 to Norman in direct business sales, according to a study conducted by Visit Norman.

The study, released earlier this year, reports over $2 million of the total is attributed to retail and food/beverage sales. It also identifies 2,796 jobs are directly supported, as well as $176,235 worth of local taxes from the games that come around usually only six Saturdays a year.

OU has tried increasing the appeal of its intrasquad scrimmage by holding a pregame concert inside the stadium. Although, the stage country recording artists Trace Adkins and Lee Brice graced inside the stadium in 2018 and 2019, respectively, would have relocated to the center of Boyd and Asp this year.

While no musical acts were contractually pinned for this weekend, Hendricks said multiple performers were discussed to play through the evening until midnight on Campus Corner.

Having an all-night event would have helped keep more people around Campus Corner’s bars and restaurants, something Jeff Stewart, owner of O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grille, knows naturally leaves a missed opportunity for his and others’ businesses.

“Economically, it’ll be a tremendous impact for all of us over here,” Stewart said. “And just everybody in Norman that has any kind of football traffic and what have you.”

On top of football, OU also had a home baseball game against Oklahoma State on Friday night. The Sooner softball team scheduled games against Kansas Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Norman. Also, the John Jacobs Invitational, a Sooner-hosted track and field event, was to run Friday and Saturday.

While a lucrative weekend may have been lost for Norman’s economy, Hendricks said the Campus Corner Association will continue to work with OU for future spring and home regular-season games.

“Of course, the Campus Corner Association is disappointed to not be able to host our newest event for this season,” she said. “We are certainly looking forward to continuing our relationship with Sooner Sports Properties and Box Talent Agency in the discussion and planning of more events to bring to the community in the future including the spring game event for 2021.”