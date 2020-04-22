ASHER – Within about a three-week span, Asher High School two-sport star Patch Hamilton experienced a double dose of disappointment.

Hamilton saw his high school basketball career come to an end without playing in the team's final game, a loss to Roff in the Class A area tournament. He was unable to play due to the flu.

Then came the spring baseball season and only two games in, COVID-19 ended all activity.

“It was kind of rough. I felt like we had a chance at doing something good, like winning a state championship.” said Hamilton about the spring baseball season. “It was pretty devastating.”

Despite those disappointments, Hamilton's skill set and talent impressed a huge section of the state as he was recently named Region 6 Male Athlete of the Year. Region 6 encompasses 97 of the 475 schools in the state. There are eight regions.

“It's a pretty good deal considering all the school in Region 6. It's a pretty big honor,” Hamilton said.

For his dad and Asher head baseball and boys' basketball coach Scott Hamilton, the award extremely gratifying.

“It was a huge honor to have a player named as the Male Athlete of the Year,” Scott Hamilton said. “As both a coach and a dad, the greatest feeling is knowing this was selected by the coaches and athletic directors of all those schools in this part of the state.”

As a 6-foot, 5-inch senior forward, Patch averaged 17 points and 11.3 rebounds while scoring more than 1,600 points and pulling down over 800 rebounds in his high school career.

“It was a pretty good season. I felt like I had a lot to overcome. It was frustrating getting face-guarded and double-teamed,” said Patch Hamilton. “I drew a lot of attention from defenses. I definitely gave it my all. I probably would have played (in the area tournament), but my parents didn't want me to because of it being a risk.”

Hamilton played his first two years of high school basketball at Silo. He came off the bench as a sixth man during his freshman season and says he played a bigger role as a sophomore.

Then came the move to Asher.

“My junior year I had a lot more higher scoring game. I had a 33-point game and probably had a lot more games in the upper 20s,” Hamilton said. “My senior year, I drew a lot of attention, but I think I played more consistent and smooth and didn't have as many up and down games.”

As for baseball, Hamilton played as freshman at Silo but didn't as a sophomore. He admitted it was quite an adjustment trying to get back in the groove of things on the diamond.

“My junior spring season, I seemed to get back to normal,” said Hamilton. “The fall (2019) season, I was kind of up and down. I would really be good sometimes and would fall in a slump at times.”

Hamilton batted .438 with nine home runs, 14 doubles and 42 RBIs during the spring 2019 campaign.

He is now ready to take his baseball talents as a center fielder to the next level at Rose State College.

“I think baseball is more realistic. Basketball has a different level of athleticism and skill,” Hamilton said. “Baseball was just more realistic for me, but I love both of them.”

He is looking to show more consistency at the plate as he heads the collegiate route.

“I think defensive wise, I've done pretty well, but hitting wise, I'm looking at being more consistent,” said Hamilton.

Scott Hamilton says he has been fortunate to coach his son.

"Patch is a very talented player in both baseball and basketball. I realized last year that most high school coaches go a lifetime without ever getting to coach a kid that can do the things he can do on the court and on the field,” said Scott Hamilton. “I count myself fortunate to have had two years as his coach."