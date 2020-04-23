(Note: This is the final installment of a multi-part series on the 1980 baseball seasons for College and Sooner high schools.)

By Mike Tupa

The final dramatic windup was set to start.

College High School and Sooner High School baseball teams both had successfully completed their safari through the jungles of the 1980 Class 3A regionals and reached the feral plains of the state tournament.

After sweeping through its regional field — including defeating Tulsa Union twice — Sooner’s record stood at 22-12 going into the Big Hunt.

The Col-Hi Wildcats (26-10) had hacked their way through the loser’s bracket at the regional to knock off Owasso twice in the final round.

But, neither Col-Hi or the Sooner Spartans headed into state as the favorite to procure the big prize.

Elite Eight: May 8

In the state quarterfinals, Col-Hi collided head on against Carl Albert — the No. 1 ranked team in the state — at O’Brien Park.

Col-Hi head coach Jerome Gibson called on pitching ace Scott Keck to set the tone.

Keck responded with seven strikeouts during a partial outing — and extended his string of consecutive innings without giving up a walk to 24 — to energize the ‘Cats to a 4-1 victory.

Jerry Peace mopped up the final three frames on the mound — preserving some important innings in Keck’s arm.

Steve Smith smashed a solo homer in the second inning to jump-start the Col-Hi offense.

In the third inning, Chris Pitaniello walked and scored on Keck’s single; Keck later scored on Tom Folz’ base hit.

Two innings later John Ausmus doubled home pinch runner Mike Crawley — running for Tony Troxell — for another insurance run.

Another top hitter in the game for Col-Hi was Jimmy Lawson, with a double and a single.

Sooner Spartan head coach Gary Vaught installed ace Robert Blackmon on the mound to face No. 2-seeded OKC Southeast in another quarterfinal.

Blackmon hurled the distance (three-hitter, nine strikeouts) to tame Southeast’s offense in Sooner’s 4-1 victory. Blackmon ended the game on a strikeout.

A future NFL celebrity Rusty Hilger pitched for Southeast. Hilger — who died in December 2019 — would go on to start at quarterback for the Raiders.

Sooner’s offense got to Hilger in the sixth inning.

Kurt Gregson walked to open the open the Spartan rally, Gregg Hicks also walked — and was replaced by pinch runner Mike Phillips.

After the next batter flew out, Craig Spence stepped up and spanked a two-run single for the winning hit.

Sooner scored another run on a single by Scott Iglehart to plate Mike Evans.

Phil Holsten’s double was the Spartans’ only extra-base hit of the game.

Semifinals: May 9

Sooner advanced to face Bixby, the last hurdle for both teams to move into the state final.

Rusty McGinnis crushed a two-run homer — with Hicks on board — and Holsten hammered a bases-loaded double to fuel Sooner to a 14-12 victory.

Col-Hi, meanwhile, cruised to a 19-2 bruising of Duncan.

Pitaniello pounded three hits — including a two-run homer, with Greg Brewer on the basepath.

Smith lashed three singles.

Showdown between Col-Hi and Sooner: May 10

The ‘Cats and Spartans converged on joint destiny in the last peregrination to the golden bounty.

The opposing coaches — Gibson for Col-Hi and Vaught for Sooner — each tabbed their aces, both of who had only one day’s rest, to climb the bump on the Oral Roberts University field.

But, the ‘Cats had one advantage in that realm — Keck (10-2) had thrown only four innings in the quarterfinal, while Blackmon (10-2) had thrown the distance in Sooner’s quarterfinal.

As it turned out, nothing much might have made much difference.

Col-Hi exploded for an early 9-0 lead and breezed to the 11-1 victory.

Col-Hi got going early — in the first inning, Jerry Peace and Pitaniello drew back-to-back walks, followed by Ausmus reaching on a single.

Keck then began the revolving door spinning at home plate by delivering a RBI single.

Prior to the game being done, Pitaniello and Ausmus each would tack on key doubles.

Greg Brewer, Keck, Folz and Darryl Reese each contributed one or more RBI’s, as well.

Peace, Reese and Folz each recorded a stolen base.

Keck emerged as the winning pitcher to finish the campaign at 11-2, as the Wildcats set a team record with a 29-10 mark — and the program’s first state title since 1969.

Blackmon (10-3) absorbed the loss for Sooner (24-13).

“They were just primed and ready,” Gibson said about his ‘Cats thrashing of the Spartans on that fateful day. “We had really peaked before the end of the season. Our last six games we outscored our opponents, 60-7. We played good defense. ... We just had a good, all-around team and we kind of found our groove offensively. ... They did everything so well down the stretch.”

Few without a crystal ball realized that three springs later, neither Col-Hi or Sooner would still be in existence.

Gibson started seven seniors that season and two juniors, including Jimmy Lawson at shortstop.

He also praised the effectiveness of Keck all season and in the championship game.

“He had amazing control,” Gibson said. “He was a left-hander that worked inside and outside. He could pretty much spot his pitches where he wanted. Occasionally, he would take a little bit off for his change-up. He was a control pitcher. He moved the ball around and had phenomenal success.”

Sooner’s right-hander Blackmon proved to be a troubling obstacle most the time the teams met.

“He was a big guy and probably more a power pitcher but probably didn’t throw as hard as you would think someone would throw being that big,” Gibson said. “But, he still had good velocity.”

Aftermath

No one could have known the golden age of two high schools in Bartlesville was about to end.

In the fall of 1982, the two rivals merged to former Bartlesville High School.

There also has been a swath of tragedy for the 1980 Col-Hi team.

Outfielder Steve Smith became a highway patrolman and was shot while in the line of duty. He died from his wound.

In later years,first baseman Darryl Reese passed away in a road accident while returning home from work.

Gibson would be inducted in 2013 into the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame.

In addition to coaching Col-Hi and Bartlesville High to state baseball championships (1980, 1985), he also navigated the Bartlesville High softball program to state crowns in 1982 and 1984.

The Col-Hi 1980 baseball team was inducted in 2017 into the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame.