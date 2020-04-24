By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Not many college soccer coaches could graduate two players representing 49 goals, 22 assists and 95 shots on goals and still spring into the next season on a bounce of optimism.

But, then there’s only one Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s program.

Despite bidding good-bye to Khesanio Hall (26 goals, six assists and 53 shots on goal) and Alberto Picchi (23 goals, 16 assists and 42 shots on goal), Peterson believes his Eagles will be primed next year to make another charge deep into the NAIA national tournament.

There are several major reasons for his sanguine optimism about next year’s fortunes — Stevan Cvetanovic (14 goals, eight assists), Alex Lozano (13 goals, six assists), Stefan Lukic (11 goals, 17 assists), Julio Belo (9 goals, one assist), goalie Alex Vidizzoni (18-4 record, 1.11 goals against average, 69 saves, four shutouts) and a handful of other top-notch veterans.

Oh, and add another reason — Northeast Texas College junior transfer Alfeu Bertini, who is set to play center back. Northeast Texas posted a 16-5 mark in 2019.

“He plays at a high level,” Peterson said. “He was one of the best in the junior college ranks. He’ll be somebody who jumps in right away and probably be one of the top players we bring in.”

Despite boasting arguably the most explosive offense in America last season, the Eagles (19-5) saw their title quest ended in the quarterfinals (Elite Eight) in a 2-1 loss to Columbia (Mo.).

OKWU strung together another dominating season, otherwise. The Eagles never lost two consecutive matches and they knocked off defending national champion, 1-0 (ot), in a mid-season regular season game at Missouri Valley.

Hall tallied OKWU’s lone goal, on an assist from Matheus Ferreira — another one of Peterson’s prime-time returnees for 2020.

“This win brought our group closer together,” Peterson said. “Within with an overtime goal was something fantastic.”

Despite all the great individual talents going into last year, Peterson indicated it required time for the chemistry to stabilize.

“The group grew together as the year went on,” he said. “We were able to find success with our group becoming a close-knit group.”

But, the national tourney experience proved to be less than satisfying for Peterson, who believed his squad — at full strength — could have plowed deeper.

Factors beyond his control — including a torn ACL late in the season by Cvetanovic and an injury that hobbled Lukic took its toll on the Eagles on the big stage.

“We got a little thinner with depth,” Peterson explained. “We’re not used to having crazy injuries. … I feel if we would have been healthy we would have made a special run.”

Cvetanovic had competed all season with a partially torn ACL, Peterson said, adding, “He stayed in Bartlesville rehabbing and living in the gym, basically. I look forward to having him 100 percent next fall.”

But, Hall and Picchi will be 100-percent gone, at least as far as eligibility.

Hall had started his college career at OKWU before transferring to another program.

He returned as a senior in the full bloom of his potential and led the nation in goals scored (26).

Picchi played four years for Peterson, battling through a major injury his junior season to bounce back with a fury as a senior.

“We were so pleased with how he played,” Peterson said. “He is the heart and soul of what Oklahoma Wesleyan soccer is about — passion, he plays with desire, he wants to represent the university with his best ability.”

Picchi proved his senior year he “was one of the top players in the nation and why he was one of the best to come through Oklahoma Wesleyan.”

Hall is considering some opportunities to continue his playing career while Picchi is engaged and back in Spain, “ready to make the next step in his life,” Peterson said.

Another impact senior that will be missed next year is Jorge Garcia Fernandez, Peterson said.

Among the ranks of next year’s returnees is Lukic — who was named the 2019 NAIA National Player of the Year — and two All-Americans, Ferriera and Julio Belo.

Lozano is another returning with smashing credentials.

He recorded two hat-tricks — including a four-goal eruption against Avila (Mo.) and averaged 1.44 shots on goal per match.

“Alex is really coming on,” Peterson said. “He played a pivotal role. Toward the end of the year, he took us to another level. He works extremely hard and competed at a very high level. I’m looking forward to him stepping into a leadership role going into his senior year as well.”

The Eagles set a team record for single-season goals (117) — which averaged out to nearly five goals per match.

On the defensive side, they also sparkled, recording nine clean sheets (shutouts).

In fact, during one stretch they held opponents scoreless in seven straight matches.

Of course, Vidizzoni played a major role in that area of the game.

But, he enjoyed tremendous support by the Eagle backline, including Ognjen Stevic, Manuel Kaguako, Fernandez, Paul Fikipo, and others in the mix.

Bartlesville High graduate Spencer White played in 15 matches on the defensive side and took three shots.

Despite Vidizzoni’s big year last season as goalie, Peterson said he looks forward to a strong competition for the starting position.

The table setters on the offensive end include midfielders Lukic and Ferriera, Peterson said.

“Stefan was one of the top players in the nation for assists,” the coach said. “He does so much for setting up goal shots for others. Matheus does as well and is very unselfish. I love his fun playing style.”

OKWU made its final hurrah last year against Madonna (Mich.) in the NAIA Sweet 16.

Picchi, Lozano and Leonardo dos Santos each scored a goal, with Stevic, Lozano and Victor Crispim recording an assist apiece.

Madonna pushed one goal past Vidizzoni, put he shut out the foe the remaining 60:16 to allow the Eagles to rally.

Even though he’s disappointed the Eagles didn’t advance deeper, Peterson likes their chances in 2020.