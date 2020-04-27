By Maddie Lee

The Oklahoman

The Thunder will likely have the option to open its practice facilities to players on May 1.

Last month, the NBA directed teams to close their practice facilities, in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

But on Saturday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the league will loosen restrictions in tandem with local governments.

Beginning May 1, the NBA will reportedly allow teams to open practice facilities for individual workouts in cities and states where stay-at-home-orders are being rolled back. Team workouts will remain prohibited until further notice.

Oklahoma City Mayor Holt announced on Friday that he plans to allow his “Shelter in Place” emergency order to expire on April 30. The re-opening of businesses will happen in phases, with the first phase of new requirements going into effect on May 1.