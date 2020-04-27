(TNS) —Cleburne’s Reggie Robinson II didn’t have to wait long Saturday for his name to be called in the NFL Draft. And he won’t have to travel far to join his new pro team — the Dallas Cowboys.

After four seasons at the University of Tulsa, Robinson was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday. Robinson was the 123rd overall selection in this year’s draft.

“I don’t have the words for it,” Robinson told the Times-Review. “It was crazy. I got that phone call and nothing was going through my head because it was just so much. I was just trying to listen to [Cowboys Owner and GM Jerry Jones]. I’m just trying to take the whole thing in.”

Robinson is the first player from Cleburne selected in the NFL Draft since 1976, when former Yellow Jacket standout Rodney Norton was a fifth-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Robinson was the 14th cornerback selected in this year’s draft and he was the second cornerback selected by the Cowboys. Dallas selected Alabama’s Trevon Diggs in the second round as the Cowboys fill a need following the departure of star corner Byron Jones to the Miami Dolphins via free agency.

“It’s crazy [to be drafted by Dallas],” Robinson said. “My parents can make every game without having to travel across the country and that means a lot. A lot of people I know are big Cowboys fans. It just means a lot.”

After Tulsa’s 2019 season concluded, Robinson was rarely mentioned on draft websites as a top-20 cornerback and was considered a sixth-round pick at best and likely an undrafted free agent. But as the draft process went on — with strong showings at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine — Robinson climbed scouts’ big boards week by week, eventually cracking several “top 100 prospects” rankings.

In the days leading up to the draft, Robinson’s stock had climbed to the point where teams were rumored to possibly spend a third-round pick on the 6-foot-1 corner, so Friday had some anxious moments for Robinson and his family as day 2 of the draft came and went without the call.

“On the first day, I was kind of chilling,” Robinson said. “I knew what rounds I was supposed to go so I was chilling and watching [the first round] like everybody else seeing who was going where. The second day I wasn’t really into it until I started hearing things, then I got anxious. Today I wasn’t even watching the draft. I was just trying to stay calm.”

Robinson’s father, Reginald Robinson, said watching his son be selected in the NFL Draft was a surreal moment.

“It’s definitely crazy,” Reginald Robinson said. “It was all kinds of emotions going from [Friday] thinking one thing and sitting here waiting for [Saturday]. We weren’t in the same room when he was drafted. I was in my man cave with my wife and daughter, and he was in the front watching TV. I could hear Jerry Jones’ voice on the phone before I saw him come into the room, and that’s when we all got excited and he basically told us to be quiet because he was trying to listen.”

Reginald Robinson, an avid Steelers fan, now has a new team to cheer for and a new “ROBINSON II” blue and silver jersey to buy.

“I’ve never been a Cowboys fan before today, but today I’m the biggest Cowboy fan they’ll probably ever have,” the elder Robinson said.

Earlier this week, Cleburne Defensive Coordinator Jason Payne pondered how neat it would be for Robinson to be selected by the hometown Cowboys — and it happened.

“It would be awesome for him to be with the Cowboys because think of the support that could go see him on a regular basis,” Payne said Wednesday. “… Wherever it is, and I know a lot of people are the same way, we just want what’s best for him. I don’t know that it matters where as long as it’s a good fit for him.”

And the Cowboys might just be the best fit for Robinson. In addition to Dallas losing Jones in free agency this offseason, four of Dallas’ cornerbacks on the roster — Chidobe Awuzie, Maurice Canady, C.J. Goodwin and Jourdan Lewis — are entering the final year on their current contracts. So the selections of Robinson and Diggs are not only for 2020, but stocking up on the position for the future.

Robinson, a standout on special teams for the Golden Hurricane, could make an instant impact for the Cowboys’ special teams unit with his length and speed, and then step into a bigger role on defense in 2021.

“I think it’s a perfect fit,” Cleburne Head Coach Casey Walraven said. “With their situation with their corners and contracts, I think he’s going to have a great opportunity there. I watched Reggie with Zach [Smith] at Tulsa the last couple years, and Reggie keeps getting better and better. He hasn’t hit his peak yet. As good as he is, he’s going to be phenomenal.

“Thankfully for all of us, he’ll be right here in Dallas and I’m sure it’s a dream come true for his family to be that close. I think it’s just a really, really cool and unique thing that everybody around here is super proud of.”

By A.J. Crisp, Cleburne Times-Review, Texas

Being drafted by Dallas makes life a little simpler for the Robinsons, who were regulars at nearly every home game of Robinson’s career at Tulsa as well as numerous road games. But now, Reginald, Celeta (mother) and Torameshia Robinson (sister) — along with numerous other Cleburnites — will have less than an hour-long drive to watch the former Jacket at AT&T Stadium.

“That’s perfect,” Reginald Robinson said. “We had talked about something like this earlier in the draft process about him maybe being drafted by the Cowboys, saying how he can have a small apartment in Frisco and he could come back and forth, and that would be cool. … Now we can drive to the game and come right back the same night and it won’t be a problem.”

During ESPN’s breakdown of Robinson’s selection to the Cowboys, ESPN Draft guru Mel Kiper, Jr. had this to say about the former Yellow Jacket: “If there was a most improved player in college football at the cornerback spot this year, it was Reggie Robinson II.”

Payne, who coached Robinson in high school, said it was an emotional moment when he found out Robinson was drafted by the Cowboys.

“It’s like I was saying before, he needs to go where the best fit is,” Payne said. “The fact that now the best fit is the Cowboys, man, it just brings it full circle. I really don’t know what to say; it’s just surreal. When I heard Jerry Jones talking to him, I got choked up.

“For him, I can’t imagine the journey that their whole family has gone through. They do stuff as a family. They’re so involved in everything he does. I’m sure it’s been stressful but it’s almost a dream in a sense that it’s come true now. The fact it’s the Cowboys, whether you’re a Cowboys fan or not, you can’t help but love it.”

Payne said he’ll do whatever it takes to be at Robinson’s first game, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 6 against the Steelers in the preseason Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

“I already looked up when the first game is and I’m making plans to be there for that, for sure,” Payne said. “It’s really surreal and just awesome. Huge day for Robinson, huge day for the Yellow Jackets.”

Walraven said Saturday was a monumental moment for Cleburne High School.

“I never got to coach Reggie but it’s like I’ve known him my whole life because I was rooting for him,” Walraven said. “I don’t normally watch the draft all the way through, but I’ve been glued to the TV in anticipation. It was awesome for a lot of us seeing him go to Dallas. I think that’s a very cool deal. I’m super proud of him and his family and what he’s done to represent Cleburne. I hope our guys see this as some inspiration and motivation for themselves.”

Robinson is the first Tulsa player drafted since 2011, and his Golden Hurricane teammate, defensive lineman Trevis Gipson, joined him as a fifth-round selection to the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Robinson became the first Tulsa defensive back in nearly 50 years to receive an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where his performance in Mobile, Alabama resulted in an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine.

At the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Robinson continued improving his draft positioning by putting up elite numbers in events like the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, bench press and broad jump. By many accounts, the 6-foot-1 Robinson was the most well-rounded cornerback prospect from an athleticism standpoint coming out of the Scouting Combine.

Additionally, Robinson reportedly had the highest score (32) on the Wonderlic Test out of all defensive prospects this year.

In his senior season, Robinson led Tulsa with four interceptions, 13 pass break-ups, and 17 passes defensed, which also led the American Athletic Conference and was among the leaders in the nation. He also recorded 38 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a blocked kick (the fourth of his college career). Robinson allowed only one touchdown all season in 2019 and was an AAC weekly honor roll selection several times in addition to first-team All-AAC honors for the season.

Robinson, who will graduate from the University of Tulsa with degrees in organizational studies and media, was a multiple-time all-district and All-Johnson County selection for Cleburne High School as a three-year letterman under former Yellow Jacket Head Coach Jeff Merket.