(TNS) — The Andy Dalton era is officially over in Cincinnati, according to multiple reports.

The Bengals released the veteran quarterback, less than a week after drafting his successor — Joe Burrow — with the No. 1 pick.

Dalton was due to make $17.7 million this season.

Dalton spent nine seasons in Cincinnati and helped lead the Bengals to five playoff appearances.

The 32-year-old finished his Bengals’ career with a franchise-best 204 touchdown passes. He ranks second on the Bengals’ list with 31,594 yards passing. Dalton was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He was 70-61-2 in 133 starts for the Bengals.

Cincinnati drafted Dalton in the second round of the 2011 Draft.

Dalton led the Bengals to playoff appearances in his first five seasons. Dalton was 0-4 in the playoffs. He was injured and didn’t play in the Bengals’ loss to the Steelers in the 2015 playoffs.

