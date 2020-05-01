By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville High School’s Chloe Martin has run the table in major postseason awards.

The senior basketball dynamo nailed down this week one of the coveted spots on the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Girls Basketball Large East team.

The OCA announced Wednesday its All-State team.

Martin is just one of 10 players from Class 4A through Class 6A in the eastern half of the state to appear on the roster.

Considering the Lady Bruins struggled to a 6-17 record and ended the campaign on a 10-game losing streak, Martin’s selection is all the more impressive.

She also was named in late April to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Association All-State Large East team.

Her elevation to OCA All-State honors gives her the sweep of the highest levels of recognition for senior players.

Martin wasn’t the lone area honoree on the OCA postseason list.

Oklahoma Union High School’s Kohlsyn Gibson was named to the OCA Boys Small East All-Star By Class roster for Class 2A.

No other local hoopsters appeared on the All-Star By Class or All-State docket.

But, there was one other area connection with Rejoice Christian’s Jaden Lietzke being voted to the OCA Boys Basketball Small East squad.

Lietzke has committed to play men’s basketball for Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Martin earns spotlight

Martin transferred as a junior (2018-19) to Bartlesville High and played a vital role in the Lady Bruins’ winning (18-8) campaign.

But, inexperience and a shallow rotation in the low post — due to a season-ending injury to a veteran warrior coming off the bench — took their toll on Bartlesville in the 2019-20 campaign. In addition, Martin missed several games due to injury.

When she returned, she unleashed a scoring barrage, including scoring nearly 60 points during a two-game stretch.

Prior to her time at Bartlesville, Martin played at Pryor High School, where, as a sophomore, she spearheaded the Lady Tigers’ to the Class 5A state championship game in 2017-18.

Her father is Bartlesville High head girls basketball coach Donnie Martin and her mom Lori Martin is an assistant for Donnie.

Chloe has signed to play college basketball at Pittsburg (Kan.) State.

The OCA Girls Basketball All-State game is planned for latter July.

The coaches for the Large East team will be Jarrod Owen (McAlester) and Bobby Belveal (Glenpool).

Gibson makes list

Gibson provided a prolific scoring touch for an Oklahoma Union Cougar team that reached the state’s No. 1 ranking in Class 2A for several weeks.

The Cougars lost only one regular season game but were hurt in the playoffs by injuries.