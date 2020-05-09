By Mike Tupa

Anyway one looks at it, the Bartlesville High School boys soccer team had to swallow some bitter potion from the dregs of fate’s simmering cauldron.

Even so, the Bruins sweated it out to some sweet accomplishments during a season cut short.

With new head coach Anthony Tucker fine-tuning the collection of outstanding individual talents on his roster, the Bruins bolted to a 4-1 record — including three shootout wins — prior to the campaign being axed due to the coronavirus-related shutdown of all Oklahoma schools and spring sports.

After a thrilling COME-FROM-WAY-BEHIND win at Sand Springs, 5-4, Bartlesville knocked off Ft. Gibson and Edison Prep in back-to-back grudgefests that ended with round-robin penalty picks.

Tulsa Washington then nipped the Bruins, 3-1, in the final of the Tulsa Edison boys tournament.

But, Bartlesville snapped back to outlast Tulsa East Central, 1-0 — in another shootout.

This would be Bartlesville lone home match before the OSSAA dropped the cleaver to sever the rest of the schedule.

Tucker proved his patience and focus during the abbreviated journey by brushing through lumpy fogs of adversity to keep his team pushing toward the light of potential.

Due to rugged late-February weather, “We had only two scrimmages,” Tucker noted. “Both were against Class 6A giants.”

Considering Tucker’s Bruins were in a semi-rebuilding mode — or, perhaps, more accurately a semi-reorganization exercise as Tucker tried to distribute his weapons into the positions that would give the team its best chance of success — the preseason gauntlet against Broken Arrow and Tulsa Union was especially rugged.

In the exhibition test at Broken Arrow, the hardship multiplied when it started snowing.

“We played them tight for most the game,” Tucker noted.

But, then veteran goalie Cameron Molder had to come out of the game to take a seat the rest of the way. Tucker had to rely on his backup goalie Brandon Bulleigh.

“He got some experience and did well,” Tucker said.

Bartlesville stayed within striking distance until the final 10 minutes, when Broken Arrow pulled out to a 5-1 victory — unofficial, of course, because it was a scrimmage.

“I think we saw the potential of what we could have done if things had gone our way,” Tucker said.

Tulsa Union downed the Bruins in their other scrimmage, 7-1.

“I think Tulsa Union or Owasso would have won state,” Tucker said.

Even so, Tucker felt the Bruins’ performance against Union proved they had a ways to go to be where they needed to be.

“We went back to the training field and kind of figured things out,” he said.

And, quite well, considering the Bruins would win 80 percent of their regular season game.

In the loss to Tulsa Washington, Bartlesville had been ahead at halftime, 1-0.

In the second half, Washington used its overall bigger physical size and aggressiveness to bully the Bruins, Tucker said.

“My kids are fast and super-skilled but not super big,” the coach added.

But, the Bruins snapped back five days later to knock off East Central, 1-0, in a penalty kick-fest that ended with Trent Horinek hitting the game winner and doing flips in front of the frenzied home crowd at Custer Stadium.

“In the regular season we found our style of play,” Tucker said. “That’s something we had talked about last summer when I first got the job. I wanted to implement a style where we control possession so we’re not always chasing the ball. We got really good at that, especially against East Central.”

The Bruins also displayed much tenacity and a “relentless spirit,” which is why they went 3-0 in games that were decided by penalty kicks, Tucker noted.

“We were just never worried when they game went to a shootout,” he added.

In addition to zapping a talented and quick East Central side, the Bruins also knocked off a Ft. Gibson team, “that probably would have gone on to win the Class 4A state championship,” Tucker said.

The coach praised his veterans for their discipline and coachability in being able to play a different style from what they had been used to the previous few seasons.

“We’re talking about teenagers whose attitude is sometimes, ‘Why do I need to change now?’” Tucker explained.

The coach lauded his four seniors — Conner Halferty, Jonah Collins, Horinek and Gabriel Ontiveros.

Halferty had been injured and didn’t get a chance to play in the regular season.

“He was a high-character kid,” Tucker said, noting that both he and Collins also worked at the same local restaurant/fast food place.

Despite not getting the accolades as some of the other Bruin stars, Collins earned Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention honors.

“He started out being a super sub for a while and ended up starting,” Tucker said.

Horinek “had super speed,” Tucker said. “He had a great game-day mentality. He was impressive and he’s a funny guy. He a laughing, bring-a-balloon-to-practice type kid. But, he wanted to win.”

(More about that a bit later.)

Ontiveros “unfortunately didn’t go out with some crazy goal scoring number that he would have had,” Tucker said.

As it was, Ontiveros scored seven goals — including a hat-trick against Sand Springs — in the Bruins’ five matches.

Ontiveros plays club ball with the Tulsa Athletics, a powerful squad that competes in games throughout the nation.

But, he also displayed a reservoir of true character and team-first attitude for Tucker.

“I asked him to play more of an attacking mid role than a true forward so he could set other people up,” Tucker said. “Once the kids saw that if Gabe was willing to accept another role in our style of play, that got everyone else to buy in.”

Ontiveros and Horinek both were named to the OSCA All-State First-Team list and as members of the All-State Large East team.

Bartlesville also boasted several players on the All-District Team.

This list included Dylan McCoy, John Covell, Jalen Belong and Molder as All-District players, while the Bruins named All-District Honorable Mention included Collins, Tanner Benbrook, Brandon O’Rourke and Peter Perryman.

Covell served as a captain and the soul of the defense.

“He’s relentless and he’s somebody that will be put a teammate in their place,” Tucker said. “He definitely leads be example and is a vocal captain.”

He doesn’t motivate teammates by criticism but “empowers them, which helps them change,” Tucker said.

Benbrook ”is a center-mid who distributes the ball well,” Tucker said. “I think our midfield will be what takes us back to state.”

Perryman, who was a freshman this past season, and returning varsity starters Belong and McCoy, are exceptionally fast.

“They catch pigeons,” Tucker said.

Perryman came into the season as a starter against Sand Springs and played almost the entire match.

“Like Trent, he’s also really funny in the locker room and on the field,” Tucker said. “I think he’ll come back next year bigger, stronger and faster.”

The All-District returnees next year will create a strong core, Tucker added.

If one match this season best exemplified the Bruins’ heart, talent, skill and grittiness, it was the win against Sand Springs.

Horinek played a noted role in the Bruins’ amazing performance.

“I would say Sand Springs had the best midfield in all of Class 6A this season,” Tucker said. “They had two midfielders who were Division I signees. We put ourselves in a hole against Sand Springs and were down, 3-1. We had had plenty of opportunities and they had had opportunities to put it away.

“But, we just never gave up and came back to win 5-4.”

Bartlesville scored three straight goals to go ahead, 4-3, and hi-jack the momentum.

Ontiveros nailed a goal to make cut Sand Springs’ lead to 3-2 — and then made another one to tie the game.

Belong scored the go-ahead goal to put the Bruins up, 4-3.

But, then McCoy challenges a Sand Springs attacker and was called for a foul in the box.

“Dylan’s quick but he’s pretty tough,” Tucker said. “He’s pretty thick.”

Sand Springs dialed in the penalty kick to tie the match, 4-4, with a short time left in regulation.

“All that momentum is now gone,” Tucker said. “We don’t want the game to go past regulation because we’re dead tired.”

Tucker and his team leaders rally the players for a giant push, with Belong winning a chess match against the goalie to find the right angle to put the goal into the cords.

John Covell and Johnathon Ortiz also starred on defense.

The Bruins stormed the field after the win — although Tucker admitted he felt bad for the dejected Sand Springs players “who had poured their hearts out.”

But, he also recalled the electricity in the Bruin locker room after — plus it was his first career win.

Tucker also appreciated Horinek’s fire in that game.

When the Bruins trailed by two goals, kept his composure and communication but also injected fire into the attack.

“He was a relentless competitor,” Tucker said.

“We build a strong connection with the boys between each other,” he said about the match. “We worked eight months to get to the regular season and that night it was all worth it.”

But, the Bruins missed out on getting to strive for their ultimate goal — to play in the state tournament.

That mission will have to carry into next year — although sweet memories for 2020 linger.