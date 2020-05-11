By Vahe Gregorian

The Kansas City Star

(TNS) — As Felicia Mesh tried to summon the word, one of her four daughters alongside by the telephone offered “blur.” Missy Leggio thinks of it as “fuzzy and hazy.”

But amid their grief then and now, the widows of fallen firefighters John Mesh and Larry Leggio have a vivid, abiding appreciation of the night a city, a franchise and a packed stadium wrapped their arms around them.

And embraced the “angels in the outfield,” as Alyssa Mesh calls her father and Leggio: Watching the final out of the World Series, John’s brother, Jim, cried over what he felt destined to happen for the late Royals fans.

Certainly, there was a visceral connection in the unique energy at Kauffman Stadium before Game 5 of the 2015 American League Divisional Series against Houston. The tone of the night was framed by 38 members of the Kansas City Fire Department lining up on the first-base line 10 minutes before the game, the cheers and buzz amplifying when the families of Leggio and Mesh arrived nearby.

With the crowd animated by the drama of Game 4 and attuned to the tragedy of Mesh and Leggio only two days prior, its broader embrace of the families became as true figuratively as it was literally from Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Drew Butera. Following a 20-second moment of silence and the national anthem, each player moved over to give them hugs.

Overwhelming, the Meshes called that. Heartwarming, Missy Leggio said.

Stepping out of the line that way perhaps seemed a twist for members of a team whose catchphrase became “keep the line moving,” particularly after their absurd Game 4 comeback.

But the overriding signature of those back-to-back World Series teams, which The Star is commemorating as Fox Sports Kansas City replays the 2015 championship postseason, was how real and human that group was … and how entwined with the city it became. The synergy felt tangible at times.

For all the charming stories about engagements all over town between players and fans, though, nothing was more moving than the response to the deaths of Leggio and Mesh.

———

They were killed in the line of duty when a wall collapsed as they were among 100 firefighters battling a three-story arson blaze on Independence Avenue. Thu Hong Nguyen in 2018 was sentenced to 74 years in prison: seven years each of two counts of second-degree assault for two firefighters who were permanently injured and 30 years each for two counts of felony murder of Leggio and Mesh.

“We should always remind this city when a firefighter or a public safety officer dies in the line of duty, or falls in the line of duty, they do it in service and they give their life,” said Tim Dupin, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 42. “They don’t lose their life.”

(Dupin lamented that he’d recently invoked the same term for KCFD EMT Billy Birmingham after his death from the COVID-19 coronavirus following numerous calls involving patients with the virus. And he shared the sentiment for Independence firefighter David Jameson Jr., who died while on a call Thursday).

When the Royals extended the invitation shortly after her husband and Mesh gave their lives, Missy Leggio initially thought she couldn’t possibly go. Watch a game? Appear on national television? Then she realized it was about something more.

“It wasn’t us going to celebrate the team,” she said. “It was the team and all those fans celebrating us. And trying to lift us up and keep us strong. And lift those boys up, and our two injured and the rest of the department. And let them know that millions of people were supporting that.”

It was a brief reprieve with the funerals ahead and an outpouring from all over, the mourning barely beginning. But there was an enduring power in feeling not just the comfort of friends and family but also the collective care of more than 40,000 people all around them.

“To hear (their names) and see so many people standing in honor of them was such an intense moment,” Missy said. “I remember feeling that. I remember feeling the warmth of everyone.”

Some of that began at Kauffman the day before, the off-day between games, when a number of players and manager Ned Yost wore KCFD hats and shirts.

“It was kind of cool,” Dupin said. “We’re wearing their hats in the firehouses (at the time), and they’re wearing our hats on the field.”

It’s funny about that particular sense of connection.

Dupin figures many local firefighters grew up wanting to become Royals or Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Hosmer, the son of a firefighter, “grew up in a firehouse,” as he said then. He would have become a firefighter if not a ballplayer, part of why he met with the families before Game 5. Moustakas often said he would have served in the military or as a firefighter if not for baseball.

Each of those former Royals had an appreciation of the difference between what they do and what our first responders take on.

“We’re not heroes,” Moustakas said then. “Heroes are the guys who put their lives on the line: the military; the firefighters; the police, people who go out there every day to protect our freedom and to try to save lives without thought of losing theirs.

“Those are the real heroes, those are the people that I look up to and that a lot of people in this clubhouse look up to.”

———

Those relationships have continued in varying ways since that night the Royals beat Houston 6-2 in a game punctuated by Royals Charities raising record proceeds of more than $100,000 in its 50/50 raffle, with half going to IAFF Local 42 and ultimately the families.

Weeks later, the families sat with the Royals’ entourage at Union Station at the end of the parade. Jim Mesh remembers getting off the bus there to chants of “KCFD” that gave him goosebumps.

Each family typically attends the Royals’ annual Firefighter Night, and each noted pitcher Ian Kennedy has separately donated nights in dugout suites to firefighters and their families.

For the season being delayed and even endangered by the pandemic right now, Alyssa Mesh and Leggio’s niece, Marissa Leggio, made the K-Crew — “the fun and energetic bunch” that roams Kauffman to entertain fans. She’s always loved baseball, Alyssa Mesh said, but she’s all the more excited about the opportunity because of what the Royals have done for them.

Jim Mesh, whose brother, Mark, is a retired Kansas City firefighter, is devoted to a charity and scholarship in John’s name that has benefited from donations by the Royals in general, Kennedy, Alex Gordon, Sal Perez and others.

The kindness, he said, “still hasn’t stopped from the Royals’ perspective.”

The knowledge of profound loss hasn’t stopped, of course.

Missy can get hit by something like “ocean waves,” and she is sensitive to the pain of the families of Birmingham, Jameson and Overland Park police officer Mike Mosher, who died in the line of duty. She worries the pandemic may impede proper community support and prays “they are finding peace and know that their loved ones will never be forgotten.”

As for their own loved ones, they do remain present in so many ways. In memories and photos and decals on fire helmets and tributes at fire stations, where they were revered. But also like this:

In the Mesh home, where all four girls (Adriana, Alyssa, Alexandria and Alicia) aged 22 to 15 are living, John feels near for anything they struggle with and his spirit still guides them.

When they see butterflies, and they seem to see them a lot, they figure that’s him right there.

When they find pennies, Adriana sees them as kisses from their dad. who was 39 and in the KCFD for 13 years. No wonder she has a jar half full of pennies and adds more all the time.

Adriana also sees him in the form of cardinals, something Missy Leggio is certain of, too, when it comes to Larry, who was 43 and a 17-year KCFD veteran.

When Larry’s father died, he taught her that cardinals and dimes were signs from him. Now she can’t believe how often and randomly she sees or hears cardinals.

“It’s Larry saying hi to me or laughing at me for something,” she said, laughing and adding that he might chime in, say, when she’s on her 15th time trying to start the lawnmower. “I know it’s him.”

Just like she knows this: Blurry as it was 48 hours after the worst day of her life, the families took solace in the love of a city that night and in many ways ever since.

“I’m glad we have that memory,” she said. “I’m glad to be part of that time … And have Larry be part of that.”

Standing with John Mesh as angels in the outfield in the story of the 2015 Royals … and so much more.