By Austen Erblat

Sun Sentinel

(TNS) — New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are expected to be released from the Broward Main Jail on Sunday night.

The two were granted bail Sunday morning after turning themselves in Saturday on charges related to an alleged armed robbery in Miramar last week.

Baker’s bond was set at $200,000 in a court appearance in Broward County on Sunday morning; Dunbar’s bond was set at $250,000. Both must turn in any firearms to police within 48 hours, and Baker must also give police his concealed weapons license.

Baker is also not allowed to contact any of the alleged victims or leave the state of Florida while he awaits trial.

“Bond granted,” Baker’s attorney Bradford Cohen wrote in a Sunday morning Instagram post. “Typically in these cases defendants are held no bond, the judge however took into account everything including affidavits and released both Baker and Dunbar.”

Both men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday, after police said they were wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery that occurred at a party in Miramar last Wednesday.

Miramar Police issued warrants for the two men’s arrests after they allegedly threatened people with a handgun, according to a police report.

The pair had allegedly been gambling at a party days before and lost $70,000, the police report says.

At the Miramar party on Wednesday, the pair allegedly stole thousands of dollars in cash and luxury-brand watches from the victims, the report said. Baker, 22, was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic firearm during the incident and faces four counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Dunbar, 27, also faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

“Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them,” said Cohen in the post. “Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don’t rush to judgement.

“We have had affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client,” Cohen added. “Our investigator has had them for some time. We would have rather presented them to the court at the proper time, rather than in the media, but in this day and age, people rush to judgement. Where some seek publicity, we seek justice. I look forward to moving this case forward to proper conclusion, as we believe our client is innocent of any charges.”

Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco, said he has five signed affidavits from witnesses that exonerate his client of the armed robbery.

Grieco told The Associated Press on Friday that the five witnesses attested that Dunbar was not involved in the robbery. Grieco said the affidavits were presented to prosecutors in Broward County.

“Law enforcement and the state attorney’s office are both now aware that my client is innocent,” Grieco said.