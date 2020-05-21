You won’t see glittering statistics associated with Ognjen Stevic during Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s blockbuster men’s soccer season last fall.

But, without the looming and brooming presence of this Serbian tiger, it’s doubtful the Eagles would have surged to a 19-5 record — and all the way to the Elite Eight in NAIA national tourney.

Stevic anchored a swirling, swatting, bulldog defense that shut down most opposing offenses like a polar bear petting zoo.

The Eagles shut out nine opponents — including seven in a row in midseason. During this 18-day period, the Eagles outscored their opponents, 40-0.

OKWU held seven other opponents to just one goal.

Ognjen also contributed offensively with eight assists and three shots on goal. He also played with a cool head, drawing just one yellow card in 23 matches.

During the final stretch of the season, Ognjen upped his role as an offensive catalyst, averaging almost one assist per match in the final six outings.

During a 9-1 rout on Nov. 9 of Southwestern (Kan.), Stevic recorded two assists.

He also stepped up in the NAIA Sweet 16 by assisting Alex Lozano for the winning goal in a 3-1 victory against Madonna (Mich.).

Ognjen finished up his second season as a starter for the Eagles.

He has appeared in 47 matches, dealt out 14 assists and made seven shots on goal — but is yet to put the ball in the net.

However, that’s not his primary job.

He’s part of OKWU’s steel-band of backline defenders that characterize the Eagles’ status as one of the nation’s premier programs.

