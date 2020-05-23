By Mike Tupa

Even though they didn’t get to finish their senior season, Kurt Kauk and Alan Covarrubias will always be known as some of the top prep baseball players in the state during the 2020 campaign.

Each of the Bartlesville High School warriors has been named to the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Class 6A All-Star Game.

Kauk played a variety of positions during his varsity years with the Bruins; Covarrubias split most his time between pitching and first base.

With this persistent pair on the roster, the Bruins (3-5) continued to get better throughout their first two weeks prior to The Shutdown, fostered by statewide government restrictions because of the coronavirus.

Bartlesville won its final two games and appeared to be fostering momentum when the lead curtain fell on the campaign.

Kauk “was a versatile player for us,” said Bruin head coach Cody Price. “He played multiple positions. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to throw him this year before the season ended. He could play third base, shortstop or second base. His versatility in being able to play more than one position helped us move people around with confidence. He’s a very intelligent player. He went out his business well. He was a good kid to coach.”

Covarrubias “was a really good leader,” the coach continued. “He did a good job of holding kids accountable, but he was doing it the right way. His leadership skills definitely helped, especially with a young team. He pitched, played first base and dh’d some for us.”

Kauk is planning to attend an in-state university and study engineering, Price said.

Covarrubias has enrolled at the University of Central Oklahoma but is uncertain as to his baseball future.

“He had arm surgery on his elbow which put him out for six weeks,” Price said. “I’m glad it was six weeks and not longer. He plans to re-evaluate what he wants to do about baseball when he gets past that.”

Price praised both seniors for earning a spot on the All-Star team.

“That’s a great accomplishment,” he observed.

Two other Bruins — junior-to-be Preston Berg and senior-to-be Jakob Hall also have been selected to play in the elite Oklahoma State Games later this summer.

“It’s pretty awesome accolades for those (four) kids,” Price summarized.

He again praised the contribution of Kauk and Covarrubias to the Bruins.

“It’s interesting having a class of only two seniors,” Price said. “Those are great kids for a coach and they always had great attitudes. We appreciate what they did for our program and all the work they put in, and we wish nothing but the best for them in the future.”

Kauk played in all eight Bruin games in 2020. He contributed solid defensive play on the infield, ripped a double, scored twice and drew three walks. In 2019, Kauk played in 13 games, contributed a double, five runs scored and a RBI. He also walked three times. As a pitcher in 2019, Kauk was one of the busiest arms on the staff. He made eight appearances, fourth-most on the staff, and threw 23.1 innings with a 6.60 earned run average. He also recorded three wins and whiffed 17 batters.

Covarrubias — presumably pitching with a sore elbow, based on his surgery after the season — started two games on the mound and threw four innings, with three strikeouts and four walks. In 2019, Covarrubias was Bartlesville’s busiest relief pitcher (16 appearances). He threw 22.0 innings, notched a solid 4.77 ERA, racked up 22 strikeouts and walked only 13.

Berg, playing his first season of Bruin varsity ball, led the pitching staff with 12.0 innings. He sculpted a 2.33 ERA, whiffed 16 batters and gave up only four walks.

Hall didn’t play in 2020, due to an injury.