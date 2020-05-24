COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Former Northeastern A&M football standout and assistant coach Gerald Howse was found dead at his home here.

Howse had just joined the Tennessee Tech coach staff as a running backs coach and assistant special teams coach.

“Gerald was a legend,” Golden Norse head coach Zach Allen. “I’ve seen the ball run pretty physically, but I don’t know if I have ever seen the ball run as physically as Gerald Howse did.”

Howse earned all-Southwest Junior College Football Conference honors as a running back, netting 776 yards and 10 touchdowns despite being hampered by an ankle injury.

He was an assistant here in 2017, handling running backs and tight ends. Among those he worked with were Darwin Thompson, Jace Sternberger and Darien Williams.

Thompson and Sternberger have gone on to play with Super Bowl champ Kansas City and Green Bay, respectively.

“You talk about a loaded meeting room,” Allen said.

Howse was the NJCAA Top Assistant Coach in 2017.

After his initial time in Miami, Howse played two seasons at Georgia State and also coached at Oklahoma Baptist and Northwestern State.

Services are pending.