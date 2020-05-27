Janson Lietzke has combined generous helpings of grittiness, toughness, determination, experience and blue-collar athleticism to become a potent weapon in the quiver of Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s basketball coach Donnie Bostwick.

Since Lietzke joined the program in 2017 — as a freshman out of an Owasso-area high school — he has played in 87 games and grabbed more than 310 rebounds for the Eagles.

Even as a freshman on a powerful roster Lietzke played in 19 games and contributed 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He averaged 11.6 minutes of playing time and blocked 13 shots, fourth-most on the team.

Moving into his sophomore campaign (2018-19), Lietzke had to earn playoff in a blockbuster mix that included eight seniors — all of them in the main rotation.

But, Lietzke also nailed down a regular spot in the 11-man rotation. He saw action in all 34 games, averaged 12.1 minutes, pumped in 2.4 ppg, pulled down 3.1 rpg and swatted 24 shots — the second-highest total on the squad.

He averaged well fewer than one turnover per game and also handed out 19 assists during that 2018-19 season.

Lietzke took on a primary role his junior (2019-20) season, starting in 31 of 34 games and averaging 7.5 ppg — more than three times as much as his sophomore year. He upped his board production to 4.5 per game and also blistered the net on field goal shooting (107-of-176, .609). Lietzke also pulled down the second-most offensive rebounds (75).

As a team, the 2019-20 Eagles muscled out a 26-8 record and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NAIA national tourney before the plug was pulled on the season, due to the coronavirus disease, which cause a national shutdown of all college sports.

For his career, Lietzke has pumped in 56.1 percent of his field goals (165-of-294) and shot a respectable 37.5 percent from behind the three-point line (12-of-32).

He has racked up 54 blocks.

Next season’s OKWU team will feature a friendly, familiar face for Lietzke — his younger brother has signed out of high school to play for the Eagles.

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville E-E