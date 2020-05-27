By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Good news has been doled out to John Pannell with an exasperating Jekyll-and-Hyde caveat.

The beleaguered baseball skipper — doggedly immersed in the determination of putting together the Doenges Ford Indians for summer competition — has had to scrap in every phase of the endeavor.

Friday proved to another asymmetrical ordeal that featured both a handsome and a hard-featured face for the conduct of the summer baseball program.

The bottom line is that Pannell is planning to hold tryouts Thursday and Friday, likely at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University baseball field. All those coming off their college freshmen years or younger interested in playing for the Indians or the Braves, which traditionally are a 17-and-younger club, could visit the Doenges Ford Indians site on Facebook for more information or, presumably, show up at 4 p.m. Thursday with basic baseball gear.

But, there’s still much that has to be firmed up in what has been an unsettling process for Pannell.

On the happy side on Friday, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association decided to allow all school districts to open up on June 1 all their sports facilities for regular summer use.

This is vital for the Indians, who play their home games and hold practices at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium, which is owned by Bartlesville Public Schools.

But, then the tidings turned sour for Pannell.

First, Bartlesville Public Schools’ leaders opted to continue the lockdown — prompted by the coronavirus situation — of school facilities past June 1. This makes Doenges Stadium off-limits for the Indians until the BPS decides otherwise.

Second, the OSSAA’s decision meant the dead week period — sandwiched around the July Fourth holiday — is revived. The OSSAA mandates that during that week no school facilities may be used.

This is particularly troublesome for the Indians, who since 1959 have hosted the annual Glen Winget Memorial Tournament during the week of July Fourth at Doenges Stadium.

Last year — the first time the summer dead week period had been in place — the Indians had to play their Winget schedule at the OKWU field, a situation extremely less than ideal, due to the lack of seating, seating covering and difficult parking conditions at the college diamond.

It was the first time in the 60-year history of the event the Indians were not allowed to play in their home stadium.

The OSSAA is set to meet again June 9 and could reconsider waiving the dead week rule this year, being that athletes have already been off for more than two months after the schools were shut down in mid-March.

Whether dead week rule will be in place is just one of the crop of question marks through which Pannell has had to fight his way through these past several months in order to put on a normal summer season baseball.

Every thing seemed on track — except for the summer dead week rule — until the disease-prompted statewide shutdown of schools and all their facilities.

Pannell is now running out of time in order to start the summer season on time.

The Braves — which are scheduled to participate in the Three Rivers League, based out of Pryor — are set for their season opener the first week in June.

Pannell had scheduled the Indians for a June 6 opener in an out-of-state tourney.

In order to get to the launchingpad, Pannell has eyeing tryouts at 4 p.m. Thursday and at 4 p.m. Saturday at OKWU.

He recalled his seismic shift of emotions last Friday.

After he learned the OSSAA had voted to reopen facilities with no restrictions, “I couldn’t have been more ecstatic,” Pannell said. “My phone started ringing off the hook.”

After learning soon after the summer dead week period had been put back in place, Pannell was disappointed but had come up with a contingent plan where the Winget Tourney could still be held at the stadium.

But, then, a few hours later came the announcement the BPS would not be going for the time being along with the OSSAA decision to reopen its facilities on June 1.

“We didn’t see that coming,” Pannell said.

As far as the tryouts, Pannell said that based on the interest he’s received so far he expects between 50 to 60 candidates out for Thursday’s tryouts.

He’s expecting a healthy mix of Bartlesville High players and athletes from other area high schools.

“I’ve always taken out-of-town kids,” said Pannell, who coached the Indians from 2003-10 before stepping away for a decade.

He plans to divide Thursday’s group by age groups and said that social distancing will be in place.

“We’re going to be aware of that and not be piled up on each other,” Pannell explained. “They’ll likely spread out around me in a wide circle, so I’ll have to yell.”

In looking forward to the eight-team Winget, Pannell said the field is pretty much set in stone.

Many of the regular participating teams will be in the Winget field along with the Braves and a new team from Oklahoma City, Pannell said.