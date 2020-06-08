By Drew Davison

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

(TNS) — Not many golfers paired with Tiger Woods are going to out-play him on a Sunday afternoon at Torrey Pines. Woods has won eight tournaments at the famed course in Southern California, including the 2008 U.S. Open.

Well, Tom Hoge joined an exclusive fraternity by doing just that in January.

The TCU product and Fort Worth resident fired a 4-under 68 to Woods’ 2-under 70 in the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open. Hoge finished fifth, four shots behind winner Marc Leishman, while Woods tied for ninth.

Playing that well in that environment — what’s commonly referred to as the “Tiger Effect” — served as one of the strongest signs that Hoge is trending in the right direction in his quest for his first PGA Tour victory.

“Tom’s got a lot of heart,” said PGA Tour veteran and three-time winner J.J. Henry. “He’s not scared. Whether he’s playing with Tiger Woods or whoever, he’s not scared of the moment. That’s one of his biggest assets.”

Hoge hopes to put himself in another “moment” like that at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He won’t have another showdown with Woods, who isn’t playing in the Colonial, but it’s a major-esque field with guys such as No. 1-ranked Rory McIlroy and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

Even though the field is stacked as the PGA Tour restarts its season that was suspended for nearly three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hoge has to be considered a contender and hometown favorite going into it.

This is a guy who has made the cut in his first three Colonials (2016, 2018 and 2019) and knows the course as well as anyone. Plus, before the pandemic, Hoge was in the midst of a breakout season.

He’s already set career-bests with three top-10 finishes and $1.7 million in earnings and counting. Along with his showing at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hoge finished second at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in September and finished tied for sixth at The American Express in mid-January.

“I had the second-place finish at The Greenbrier, which feels like a few years ago now, but I really didn’t finish the fall very well going into our Christmas break,” Hoge said. “That frustrated me, but it really motivated me. I came out of the gates pretty fast in January. But, in all of those tournaments, I never really felt I had a good chance to win. I was always a little too far back going into Sunday.

“But this has been a big step in the right direction.”

Hoge, 31, credits his putting for the strides he’s taken in this breakout year. Make no mistake, though, this is something those close to him felt would come eventually.

Henry praised Hoge’s work ethic. Another one of Hoge’s close golfing friends from TCU, Franklin Corpening, knows what type of player Hoge is when everything is going well.

“The boy can get in a zone and make so many birdies,” Corpening said. “His game is so good and so consistent. He just strings birdies together, which is what it takes to be successful in this game.”

Hoge enters Colonial ranked 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings, a position he’d love to hold the rest of the year. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship and entries into majors that Hoge has never played such as The Masters and the British Open.

“If I can finish out the year strong, there are a lot of opportunities to come from that,” Hoge said. “My focus now is getting back out there and getting ready to go. We have 13 events left in the season. Things were rolling pretty good before we got shut down. Now I have to try to pick it back up and get the momentum going again.”

And Hoge feels Colonial is a course that’s suited for him to do just that. He likes the shorter, tighter golf courses that put a premium on finding the fairways.

He’s also gaining experience against veteran pro golfers such as playing with Woods. Hoge’s only other time playing with Woods was in the third-round of the 2015 Wyndham Championship when Hoge was a rookie. Hoge shot 72, while Woods shot 68.

Fast forward five years and those scores were almost reversed when the two played again at Torrey Pines.

“It’s a pretty cool experience playing with Tiger and I played well, so there’s a lot to draw off that,” Hoge said. “One of things I picked up from him from the start is just how slow he took everything. He walked and played at a slower pace and I’m sure that’s deliberate for him to slow himself down. You have all that excitement and anxiousness. I just tried to match that — what he did.

“It worked pretty well for me that day and something I can take going forward.”