Shawnee's June sales tax collections down $250K

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Shawnee city sales tax collection figures have come out; as expected, they are below normal.

The effects of the COVID-19 shutdown are still playing out as this month's sales tax collections in Shawnee show an expected decrease.

Pottawatomie County received its first positive case of COVID-19 the last week of March, which spurred the start of added restrictions ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Area residents spent significant time avoiding public spaces as a direct result of a shelter-at-home directive from leaders starting mid-March, during April and into May.

As a result, revenue has been down since all non-essential businesses were closed until mid-May.

Local shops have just now started to open back up to some degree over the past few weeks.

Ashley Neel, finance director and city treasurer, reports this June's sales tax deposit was $1,595,107.05, including interest of $1,495.20, to be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $911,489.74

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $227,872.44

• Capital Improvements Fund — $176,601.14

• Street Improvements Fund — $199,388.38

• Economic Development Fund — $22,787.25

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $28,484.05

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $28,484.05

Sales and use tax collections totaled $1,794,999.92 for June 2020.

According to Neel's report, June 2019 sales tax receipts came in at $1,848,510 — $253,403 higher than this year's collections for the month.

“It should be noted the budget for the last three months of FY 2019-2020 has been adjusted in response to COVID-19,” Neel said.

For the year, sales tax collections are down $215,507, or 1.14 percent under the projected budget year-to-date, she said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $88,830, or 3.89 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” she said.