SCI Supply celebrates new opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

SCI (South Central Industries) Supply recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Shawnee Forward.

There were more than 40 people present to celebrate the event for South Central Industries; they expressed thanks for the community's support.

SCI is a nonprofit organization providing vocational training and employment opportunities to more than 50 individuals with special needs in the Shawnee and surrounding communities.

South Central’s main source of revenue for sustainability is through janitorial and food service sales. Every purchase made at SCI Supply helps support the local nonprofit.

SCI has been doing business in the Shawnee area for more than four decades. They are changing and evolving as they grow to meet their clients needs.

SCI Supply offers supplies for cleaning, office and commercial needs with more than 60,000 products available.

The store is open to the public for personal and commercial business.

For more information, visit www.southcentralindustriesinc.com.