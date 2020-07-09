Midtown Walgreens 'closed for cleaning'

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Would-be customers were turned away Thursday afternoon in the parking lot at the southeast corner of Harrison and Independence, as signs posted on the Walgreens entrance stated, “Closed for cleaning maintenance”. Both the website and voice recording reported the building at 1427 N. Harrison was closed, but offered no further explanation or reopen date. As of press time, inquiries to Walgreens corporate office had not yet been answered. The Walgreens at 600 Shawnee Mall Drive remained open Thursday.