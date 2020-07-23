Red Rock project underway

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Dirt work is underway at the northwest corner of Grant and Harrison to make the space ready for a new medical building. For decades the site housed Shawnee Memorials, Inc., a headstone and monument business.

According to the permit application, property owner The Oklahoma Mental Health Council (dba Red Rock Behavioral Health Services) submitted a deed approval application to combine lots — at 814 E. Grant St., and 1332 and 1336 N. Harrison St. The site is 0.45 acres in size.

City Planner Rebecca Blaine said she believes Red Rock currently leases the space it occupies at Union and Main in downtown Shawnee.

“This will give them a space of their own to serve more clients,” Blaine said.