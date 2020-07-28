Walgreens begins same-day curbside pick-up

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Walgreens announced day that contactless same-day curbside pick-up is now available at more than 8,600 participating stores nationwide — Shawnee's two locations, 1427 N Harrison and 600 Shawnee Mall Drive, included.

In as little as an hour, Walgreens customers can now order and pay for products online and then pick them up curbside.

“We are always looking to provide our customers with safe, easy and convenient contactless shopping options to get the retail items they need,” Stefanie Kruse, vice president of digital commerce and omni-channel at Walgreens, said, “whether that’s via same-day delivery through our collaborations with DoorDash and Postmates, same-day pick-up with our order online pick-up at drive-thru, or now via our newest digital enhancement, order online pick-up at curbside.”

To order and buy items online for curbside pick-up, customers can visit orderpickup.walgreens.com and enter their Zip code to choose a nearby Walgreens location.

When the customer’s order is ready, a confirmation email will be sent.

As soon as the customer arrives at the selected Walgreens site, tap the “I’m here” link in the confirmation e-mail and a Walgreens store team member will deliver the order to the vehicle.

Same day pick-up is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. To guarantee same day pick-up, orders must be received by 5 p.m.

Walgreens offers health and wellness products and some grocery and household items.