New Sonic office building underway

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

At the northwest corner of Wallace and Harrison, construction is underway. That location was formerly a Sonic Drive-In, and is technically the original Sonic business site (after ending a partnership as the Top Hat, which was located farther north on Harrison); the site operated for many decades.

Shawnee City Planner Rebecca Blaine said Sonic is building a new headquarters office building there.