By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Splashes of paint are once again in the works of adorning the exteriors of some local buildings. A mural is currently being created on the north side of Wystle, 1725 N. Kickapoo, and flowers are coming up at the south end of Main and Market.

Watch for updates.