Shawnee hiring opportunities announced

TDK Ferrites Corp. is hiring in maintenance, technical and production areas. Apply at 5900 N. Harrison or call (405) 275-2100 ext. 397.

The Housing Authority of the City of Shawnee is currently seeking a Housing Specialist.

The office lobby is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19. Completed applications can be returned via email or by placing them in the drop box at the front northeast corner of the main office, at 601 W. Seventh St. in Shawnee. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. For more information, contact Randy Thomason at randy@shawneeha.org or call (405) 275-6330 ext. 305.