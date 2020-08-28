Office space progressing at former restaurant site

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

At the northwest corner of Wallace and Harrison, construction continues for a new office building for Sonic franchise owner John Winterringer.

The site at 1106 N. Harrison was formerly the home of a decades-long Sonic Drive-In restaurant.

Winterringer estimates his local franchise group, WINTCO, could complete relocation from downtown on Main Street into the new office building sometime in January or February.

“The building is an office for our local franchise,” he said. “Sonic Corp. is not moving its headquarters here.”