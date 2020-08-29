Downtown mural added to Main Street

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Several feet tall, a handful of flowers have bloomed at the south end of Main and Market.

Oklahoma's official state wildflower since 1986, painted Indian Blankets now decorate the exterior of a building on the 200 block of West Main owned by local resident Daniel Shaughnessy.

Alongside the large scale palette of reds, yellows and greens, the word 'Shine' stands out as an encouragement to those passing by.

201 W. Main

Shaughnessy's building is a work in progress. In fact, at the moment, it is barely four walls clinging to each other without cover.

He said his goal is to help invigorate the west end of Main, similar to the progress the other end — East Main — has seen in the past few years.

Shaughnessy said once he gets the building fixed up, he hopes to add tenants, in the name of spurring area growth.

In the meantime, Shaughnessy has not been idle. Every weekend in July he held a bash at the site, offering entertainment and activities, like live concerts, vendors, carriage rides and games.

There were even 70-inch TVs set up for video gaming, he said.

The hope is to make an annual event of it, he said.

The artist

The owner of Healthy Hive, at 101 E. Main, Chris Groth does more than blend shakes, he also mixes paint.

And thanks to Shaughnessy's request, the local artist can now check creating a mural off his bucket list. This was his first large-scale effort on the side of a building, Shaughnessy said.

Read more about Groth in a future edition of The Shawnee News-Star.