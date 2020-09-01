Roots Dispensary opens second location, in Bison Crossing

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Opening its second business, Roots Dispensary celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Shawnee Forward Business Alliance and Ambassadors Committee Aug. 10. Located in Bison Crossing at 3930-2 N. Kickapoo, Roots looks to serve patients and build community awareness through education. Its flagship dispensary is at 420 N. Kickapoo.