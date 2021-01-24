Shawnee realtor named to statewide executive committee

The Shawnee News-Star

The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) has announced its 2021 Slate of Officers and Directors that went into effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Shawnee realtor Pam O'Rorke, Shawnee Board of REALTORS®, is among them as District 3 vice president.

“The Oklahoma real estate industry is fortunate to be under the direction of this outstanding executive committee heading into 2021,” OAR CEO Jessica Hickok said. “I am incredibly proud of these leaders and how they continue to drive homeownership and protect property rights in Oklahoma through their advocacy efforts, despite complications brought on by COVID-19. I look forward to the year ahead and know this board will do exceptional things.”

All elected positions are nominated by the OAR Nominating Committee and voted on by association members at the OAR Annual Meeting in October 2020.

In addition to the 12 executive committee positions, OAR member boards elected 74 members to serve on the board of directors, bringing the total size of the board of directors to 86. For a complete list of the 2021 slate of officers and directors, visit okrealtors.com/about/leadership