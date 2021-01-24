Shawnee's First United Bank welcomes community loan officer

The Shawnee News-Star

First United Bank® would like to welcome Adam Hamilton as a new member of the team in Shawnee.

Adam joins First United with an extensive background in agricultural lending and looks forward to serving the community as a community loan officer with an ag emphasis. He graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics.

Paul Bass, First United Community Bank president in Shawnee, shared, “Given that agriculture is a vital part of our economy, I am very excited to announce the addition of Adam to our lending staff. His background will help First United Shawnee meet the needs of the agriculture producers and ancillary ag businesses in Pottawatomie county.”

Adam and his wife, Molly, have two sons, Korban and Truitt. Outside of the bank his hobbies include roping, rodeo, and training horses.

Adam shared, “Molly and I are excited to engrain ourselves in this community. I was drawn to First United Bank because of the core values and I look forward to putting my passion for agriculture to use in reaching the ag businesses in the area.”

First United is dedicated to inspiring and empowering others to spend life wisely. To contact Adam, please call 405-481-8406.