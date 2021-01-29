Business brief: New partner joins Shawnee firm

Submitted

Gibson & Reynolds, PC, Shawnee, is pleased to announce a new partner to the firm. On Jan. 1, Lane Schollenbarger, CPA, officially became a partner at Gibson & Reynolds, PC.

Schollenbarger is an experienced tax and financial accountant with more than 29 years of experience serving a variety of individual, for-profit and not-for-profit entities.

He is a graduate of West Texas State University and received his certification as a CPA in 1992. In addition to tax preparation for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations, Lane also has experience with financial statement preparation, and accounting software implementations and migrations.