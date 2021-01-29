Love Local Shawnee campaign set Feb. 12-14

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but from Feb. 12-14, Shawnee Forward and Oklahoma Baptist University college students will be working together to help local businesses thrive with the Love Local Shawnee Campaign.

Shawnee Forward is partnering with the OBU Enactus Program, a group committed to entrepreneurial action, for the first Shop Local Campaign of 2021.

OBU's Jaiden Balthrop is working with the program, in which shoppers, driven by a sense of competition, are encouraged to visit their favorite small businesses around Shawnee, giving them an opportunity to win prizes through a series of games.

Using a bingo card, for every business shoppers visit, she said, they get a stamp on their card. Once they get a bingo, they scan a QR Code and are entered into a chance to win cash and prizes, Baltrop said. For every purchase made at a small business, shoppers also are entered into a chance to win a collection of prize baskets from the participating businesses.

“My team and I know the impact small businesses have on a community and we wanted to find a way to connect our peers with the small businesses around Shawnee,” Balthrop said.

“It's one thing to just post advertisements around campus, but we wanted to find something interactive for the community here at OBU and for the people in Shawnee. We decided a fun game, like bingo, would be a great way to encourage students and people of Shawnee alike to visit the participating small businesses,” she said.

“We're so excited to continue to work with Shawnee Forward; they have helped us a ton and we look forward to participating in more small business events with them,” she added.

Businesses wanting to participate in the program must sign up, and there is a $100 sign-up fee, per business, to fund prizes for the event. Businesses need to register by Feb. 3. For more information, email Balthrop at jaiden.balthrop@okbu.edu or call Shawnee Forward, 405-273-6092.

Love Local Shawnee is the first of five Shop Local Campaigns that Shawnee Forward will be holding in 2021.