New construction to bring clinic, lab, car wash, homes

Shawnee continues to bustle with new projects underway all over the community. Some of the latest endeavors include an urgent care clinic, a diagnostic laboratory, a car wash and residential homes.

Dirt work just started at 4220 N. Harrison for a second Xpress Wellness site in town. The planned 3,600 square-foot health care business is estimated to cost nearly $1 million, the permit filed in September reads.

According to a building permit filed in August, on the 3900 block of North Kickapoo at the north end of Bison Crossing, an office building for DLO Lab is being built.

The 2,048 square-foot office building is expected to cost approximately $70,000.

On the corner, directly north of the planned lab, Tidal Wave Express is constructing a $1.8 million car wash. The area of the proposed business at 3762 N. Kickapoo is 3,638 square feet.

Shawnee City Planner Rebecca Blaine said two single-family homes are being constructed at 1601 and 1603 N. Broadway by local contractor Greg Brown Homes. The residential projects are sandwiched between First Christian Church's parking lot and Graves Floral on a plot of land that has remained empty for decades.

Each home, yielding 2,395 square feet, is expected to cost $250,000 to build, according to the permit filed in January.

