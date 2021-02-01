Hardesty's opening at new location delayed to Feb. 4

Originally scheduled to open at a new location Feb. 2, Hardesty's Grocery & Market announced on Facebook that the opening has been delayed until Thursday, Feb. 4.

"The updating of the equipment and systems is delaying our plans. We will be ready to welcome you all to the new Hardesty Market and Deli at 613 N. Pottenger at 8:00 Thursday morning," a post on the store's Facebook page announced Monday.

The family-owned business has been in operation since 1934, but recently sold its original location at the corner of Hardesty Road and Gordon Cooper Drive. That location closed in late January. The new location will be in the building of the former Benedict Street Marketplace, located at the corner of Pottenger and Benedict St.

Co-owner Grady Oliver has said Hardesty's will continue to offer all of the same items it did when at its original location.